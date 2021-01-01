Lookman: On-loan RB Leipzig forward ’enjoying’ his football at Fulham

The 23-year-old Nigerian winger has been turning heads at the Craven Cottage outfit and hopes to continue his improvement with the club

Ademola Lookman has revealed he is enjoying his football with Premier League side Fulham.

The forward teamed up with the Cottagers on a season-long loan from Bundesliga club RB Leipzig and has been delivering eye-catching performances.

The23-year-old has bagged four spectacular goals and provided three assists in 22 Premier League appearances this season.

Lookman’s performances have helped the Cottagers’ quest to try and avoid relegation as they are now three points below 17th-placed Newcastle United and a win against Crystal Palace on Sunday could see them climb off the bottom three.

Lookman joined RB Leipzig permanently from Everton in 2019 and now looks forward to continuing his learning and improvement at Craven Cottage.

"I'm enjoying my football here, that's the most important thing," Lookman told the club website.

"For me, it's just all about improving every single day I can, learn as much as I can off the gaffer and off the coaching staff.”

Lookman has urged the Craven Cottage outfit to give their best when they square off against Roy Hodgson’s men at Selhurst Park.

"We need to be at the top of our game also but we'll definitely be going there to get the three points like in any game that we are going to play this season," he continued.

Lookman will hope to make his 24th appearances across all competitions for the Craven Cottage outfit against Palace.

The forward started his senior career with Charlton Athletic before he was snapped up by Everton in 2017, where he spent two years.

The Nigerian forward moved to RB Leipzig after struggling to establish himself at the Goodison Park, where he found game-time difficult to come by.

The 23-year-old forward impressed on loan with the Bundesliga club before he was handed a permanent five-year contract.

Lookman has previously represented England at the U19, U20 and U21 levels but he still eligible to feature for the Nigeria national team.

The forward is awaiting ratification from Fifa to confirm his switch to the West African country, having submitted the necessary paperwork to the world football governing body.