Liverpool’s Salah joins Samuel Eto'o and Didier Drogba in Champions League’s hallowed ranks

The Egyptian became the fifth African to score in a final of the Champions League after his strike against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday

Mohamed Salah has joined Rabah Madjer, Samuel Eto'o, Didier Drogba and Sadio Mane as the only Africans to have scored in a final of the .

The reigning African Player of the Year joined the hallowed ranks after putting ahead with his second minute penalty against Hotspur in Madrid.

2' - GET IN! What a start. Mo Salah nets the penalty in style to give us the lead in Madrid!! #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/21NRmkV45e — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 1, 2019

5 - Mohamed Salah is the fifth different African player to score in a Champions League/European Cup final after Rabah Madjer, Samuel Eto'o, Didier Drogba and Sadio Mane. Famous. #UCLFinal pic.twitter.com/k07Ib9sBHV — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 1, 2019

Salah’s goal was the second fastest goal in the competition’s final behind Paolo Maldini’s effort at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul.

01:48 – Mohamed Salah’s opener for Liverpool is the second fastest goal in a Champions League final, only behind Paolo Maldni (00:50) for versus Liverpool in 2005. Blocks. #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/xymH4g79DG — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 1, 2019

AC Milan’s Maldini record came in 2005 against Liverpool, after he found the net in just 50 seconds. However, the Italian outfit famously went ahead to lose the game on penalties.