Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino lauds Salah’s ‘unselfish’ gesture

The Egypt international helped the Brazilian to score his first hat-trick of the season

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino has showered encomium on Mohamed Salah for his ‘unselfish’ gesture in their 5-1 victory over Arsenal in December.

Having scored twice in the encounter, the Egypt international helped his strike partner complete his first hat-trick of the season by allowing the 27-year-old take the second penalty they were awarded in the game.

Recalling the incident, the Brazil international, unsuprised by the act, has expressed his appreciation to the former Roma man.

“No, I wasn’t surprised,” Firmino told Liverpool’s official magazine.

Article continues below

“I was really happy with his unselfish act of giving me the ball and once again I thank him for it.”

Firmino has scored 11 goals this season while his strike partner Salah has 19 goals to his name in all competitions including his 16 in the Premier League to rank him as the topscorer thus far.

Liverpool play host to Leicester City in their next league game on January 30 at Anfied.