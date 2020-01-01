Liverpool's Naby Keita tests positive for coronavirus in Guinea camp - Reports

The Liverpool midfielder is among the five players who have been isolated from the rest of Syli Nationale

midfielder Naby Keita has reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus at the Guinea national team camp ahead of their friendly match against the Gambia.

Keita alongside winger Francois Kamano, goalkeeper Ibrahima Kone, Moreirense midfielder Ibrahima Camara and Sochaux defender Florentin Pogba are the five players whose test results returned positive.

As a precautionary measure, they missed the Syli Nationale’s 2-1 victory against Cape Verde on Saturday in the Portuguese city of Albufeira.

According to Guinean publication Foot 224, the five players had their tests on Monday and their results were released on Friday which forced them into quarantine immediately.

They were subjected to another test which confirmed their health status to be positive to the coronavirus on Sunday.

The latest health update gives manager Didier Six a selection headache ahead of Tuesday's encounter against the Gambia. Meanwhile, the remaining players and technical crew are expected to undergo another test later on Sunday. More positive Covid-19 results might make authorities cancel the friendly match.

Keita is the fourth Liverpool player to test positive for Covid-19 after 's Sadio Mane, Xherdan Shaqiri and new signing Thiago Alcantara. Though, Shaqiri's result was later proven to be negative.

The midfielder has gone into isolation and most probably won't be available for Liverpool's trip to for the Merseyside derby on October 17.

The 25-year-old has had a fine start to the 2020-21 campaign, featuring in all of the Reds Premier League matches so far.