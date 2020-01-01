Liverpool's centre-back woes continue as Fabinho suffers injury
Liverpool's defensive woes got even worse on Tuesday as Fabinho was forced out of Tuesday's Champions League clash with Midtjylland with an apparent leg injury.
The Brazilian has been starting at centre-back in place of Virgil van Dijk, who is set to miss several months after suffering an ACL injury.
Fabinho started Tuesday's clash with Midtjylland in defence alongside Joe Gomez, but was forced out after just under half-an-hour.
The former Monaco man pulled up while tracking back, going to ground shortly after as he was inspected by physios.
Shortly after, youngster Rhys Williams was summoned off the bench, with Fabinho limping off as Liverpool's centre-back concerns worsened.
