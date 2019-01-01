‘Liverpool were naive’ – how social media reacted to Reds’ defeat to Barcelona
It was a stormy night for Liverpool after they crumbled 3-0 to Barcelona in their first leg semi-final clash at Camp Nou.
Former Reds striker Luis Suarez set the ball rolling before Lionel Messi’s brace ensured Mohamed Salah and his teammates left Spain empty-handed.
As expected, football fans took to social media to share their thoughts on where Liverpool got things wrong.
Liverpool were naive. Played really well. Somehow managed not to score.— JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) May 1, 2019
Incredible game by both teams @FCBarcelona & @LFC but when you have Leo Messi 👽🛸@TeamMessi wanting to win the @ChampionsLeague 🏆🎯 then you know he’s on a mission !! #UCL— Gaizka Mendieta (@GaizkaMendieta6) May 1, 2019
Liverpool with a fountain to climb next week!— Burt (@topnightout1) May 1, 2019
Have no idea how Liverpool didn’t score. They were brilliant but the greatest athlete of all time didn’t care.#BARLIV pic.twitter.com/YKxOVhIHWC— The Analyst (@joel_analyst) May 1, 2019
We’ve been boss all season, disappointed obviously but I still love you’s @LFC ❤️🔴— Danny (@_YoungyLFC98) May 1, 2019
Things that went wrong for Liverpool tonight vs Barcelona:— Sam - PrimeVardy (@Icfcsam) May 1, 2019
- Joe Gomez playing right-back.
- Naby Keïta coming off injured.
- Gini Wijnaldum in the CF role.
- Firmino coming on so late.
- Lionel Messi being alive.
Difficult to say more things about the game, @LFC had the chances but couldn't score one to keep it a bit more open. In the end, Messi made the difference as he normally does.— Luis Garcia (@LuchoGarcia14) May 1, 2019
Anfield will have to do it again !!@FCBarcelona 3 vs @LFC 0
Liverpool really rode into Camp Nou like the Dothraki with their fire swords and met the same fate. Tough.— Zito (@_Zeets) May 1, 2019
I'm not happy! But God knows best! LIVERPOOL WILL RISE AGAIN— OBA ORIN (@TeniEntertainer) May 1, 2019
So the best Liverpool team in 30 years get beat in the Nou Camp by the same score as the worst United team in 30 years 👍— Pete Boyle - some rare delight in Manchester town (@PeteBoyle70) May 1, 2019