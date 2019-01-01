Liverpool vs Leicester: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

The Reds have the opportunity to take full command of the Premier League title race when they host the Foxes

Liverpool host Leicester on Wednesday with the opportunity of creating a seven-point gap at the top of the Premier League table.

Manchester City’s shock 2-1 loss at Newcastle on Tuesday has opened the door for Jurgen Klopp’s men to take what is starting to be considered a decisive advantage at the summit of the standings with only 14 rounds of matches remaining.

The Reds have coped admirably with the pressure of being out in front but their task at Anfield is not entirely straightforward as Leicester have sprung a shock or two so far this term. Can they do it again on Merseyside?

Game Liverpool vs Leicester Date Wednesday, January 30 Time 8pm GMT / 3pm ET

Squads & Team News

Position Liverpool players Goalkeepers Alisson, Mignolet, Grabara Defenders Clyne, Van Dijk, Robertson, Moreno, Lovren, Matip Midfielders Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Keita, Henderson, Lallana, Camacho, Jones Forwards Mane, Salah, Firmino, Sturridge, Shaqiri, Origi

Liverpool will have to do without the suspended James Milner for this clash, while their right-back headaches are increased by the absences of Joe Gomez and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Alex Oxlade Chamberlain is a doubt.

Virgil van Dijk is set to fight off illness to play, while Fabinho has also recovered from a bug. Dejan Lovren and Georginio Wijnaldum have been cleared to feature.

Possible Liverpool starting XI: Alisson; Fabinho, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Wijnaldum; Mane, Firmino, Keita; Salah

Position Leicester players Goalkeepers Schmeichel, Ward, Jakupovic Defenders Simpson, Pereira, Morgan, Soyuncu, Evans, Maguire, Chilwell, Fuchs Midfielders Iborra, Silva, Mendy, Ndidi, Choudhury, Albrighton, Maddison, Diabate, Gray, Ghezzal, James Forwards Vardy, Okazaki, Ihenacho

Leicester should be able to name their strongest starting XI, boosted by the fact that they were not in action last weekend.

Only Daniel Amartey is set to miss this encounter.

Possible Leicester starting XI: Schmeichel; Ricardo, Morgan, Maguire, Chilwell; Ndidi, Mendy; Albrighton, Maddison, Gray; Vardy

Match Preview

Liverpool are closing in on their first Premier League title, 29 years after they previously won the English championship.

Manchester City’s loss against Newcastle on Tuesday means that Jurgen Klopp’s men have a golden opportunity to extend their lead at the top of the table to seven points, which looks a massive advantage given that they have only dropped nine points in their first 23 outings.

The experience, though, is not one that their manager is entirely enjoying.

“It's not the biggest stress in the world, but it's so intense and so important and all in a short time,” Klopp told the BBC.

“Football is not the most important thing in the world, but at these moments, of course, it feels like that because we have nothing else to do.

“It's not easy to enjoy but I love what I do.”

Leicester stand in the way of the Anfield club and relative comfort, but they are a side who have proven time and again over recent years that they should not be treated lightly.

Of course, the greatest example of this came when they won the title in 2015-16 but under Claude Puel this season they have already succeeded in beating the likes of Everton, Chelsea and, most pertinently, City.

Since that golden run over the festive period, which was marred only by a defeat to Cardiff, the Foxes have found the going harder, beaten surprisingly in the FA Cup by Newport before slumping to Premier League losses against Southampton then, dramatically, Wolves.

Beaten 2-1 by Liverpool when the sides met at the King Power Stadium back in September, this represents perhaps their toughest challenge yet.