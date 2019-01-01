Liverpool vs Huddersfield Town: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview
With only three games and nine points left to play for in the Premier League title race, Liverpool know that they cannot afford any slip-ups against relegated Huddersfield Town on Friday - and that even that might not be enough for a first crown in almost three decades.
Jurgen Klopp's men have seen their grip at the summit of the table slip following Manchester City's victory against Manchester United in their game in hand on Wednesday, pushing the Reds down to second and a single point behind.
Even a perfect finish to the 2018-19 campaign may still not be enough for the Anfield club, with them needing their rivals to drop points if they are to stand any chance of lifting the trophy.
Jan Siewert's Terriers may remain rock bottom at the other end of the league, but they will know that as overwhelming underdogs, the pressure is on their hosts to perform - and that they could yet prove to be a spoiler to their plans.
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Liverpool squad
|Goalkeepers
|Alisson, Mignolet, Kelleher
|Defenders
|Van Dijk, Moreno, Matip, Robertson, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Phillips
|Midfielders
|Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Milner, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Keita
|Forwards
|Mane, Salah, Firmino, Sturridge, Shaqiri, Origi
Jurgen Klopp will be left sweating on the fitness of Dejan Lovren and Fabinho, but has assured fans that Mohamed Salah will be fit to feature despite his transatlantic trip this week.
The Egypt international headed to New York where he was honoured at the TIME 100 Gala.
Potential Liverpool starting XI: Alisson; Gomez, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Keita; Salah, Firmino, Mane.
|Position
|Huddersfield Town squad
|Goalkeepers
|Lossl, Hamer, Schofield
|Defenders
|Smith, Zanka, Schindler, Stankovic, Kongolo, Hadergjonaj, Durm, Jorgensen, Brown
|Midfielders
|Hogg, Billing, Sabiri, Pritchard, Bacuna, Puncheon, Mooy, Lowe
|Forwards
|Kachunga, Depoitre, Quaner, Mounie, Diakhaby, Grant
Jan Siewert's Terriers are starting to gear up for life in the Championship, but could be missing striker Laurent Depoitre for one of their final Premier League games with a foot injury.
Adama Diakhaby will face a late fitness test with a hamstring issue.
Potential Huddersfield Town starting XI: Lossl; Hadergjonaj, Schindler, Kongolo, Durm; Stankovic; Hogg, Kachunga, Bacuna, Lowe; Grant.
Match Preview
With only mere days to go before the 2018-19 Premier League season reaches its conclusion, Liverpool could be forgiven for feeling that their chances of a first domestic crown in close to three decades may be very well over as they prepare to host relegated Huddersfield Town at Anfield.
Reds captain Jordan Henderson however has stated that his side have refused to be drawn on the prospect of failure in their charge for glory, stating that their shared belief is of opportunity over fatalism.
“When I look around our dressing room I see a group of players who could be together for years and years if we all want that,” he told the club’s official matchday programme .
“The best way of describing our current situation is that the overriding feeling is opportunity and that goes for everyone connected with the club – from the dressing room to the terraces.
“It’s anticipation rather than desperation. We’re acting like a club that ‘belongs’ at this level but not in an arrogant way.
“I think that’s been a key part of our growth as a club and it’s why everyone should be relishing and embracing the pressure of the remaining weeks of the season."
In a week in which four of their players - the defensive trio of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson, alongside forward Sadio Mane - were named in the PFA Team of the Year, Liverpool will be calling upon their skill to ensure there is no slip-up of their own accord against the Terriers however.
Jan Siewert's team have lost seven on the trot but remain a potential problem for the silverware-chasing home side, with Van Dijk stressing that the Reds must avoid being complacent .
“It could be a trap," the Dutchman noted . “They are relegated, but we are at home and we want to show what we’ve been doing all season.”
The last time the two sides met in the league , Mohamed Salah's first-half effort proved to be enough for a 1-0 win on the road for the Reds at the John Smith's Stadium.