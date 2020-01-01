Liverpool unleash Salah & Mane on Partey’s Atletico Madrid
Comments()
Getty Images
Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane have been named in Liverpool’s starting line-up for Wednesday’s Champions League Round of 16 second leg clash against Atletico Madrid.
Saul Niguez's fourth-minute strike at the Metropolitano Stadium gave Diego Simeone’s men a slim 1-0 win in the first leg.
TEAM NEWS 👥— Goal (@goal) March 11, 2020
🏴 Liverpool XI: Adrian, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah, Firmino, Mane
🇪🇸 Atletico XI: Oblak, Trippier, Savic, Felipe, Lodi, Koke, Partey, Saul, Correa, Felix, Costa#UCL #LIVATL pic.twitter.com/AMPoG5p43O
The reigning European champions head into this game knowing what is at stake - as anything short of victory will spell doom in their quest to defend their title.
Having this in mind, Jurgen Klopp will be banking on Salah and Mane to halt the Spaniards who are unbeaten in their last six outings.
Back at Anfield 👊🔴#LIVATL pic.twitter.com/1mEb86cN5a— Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 11, 2020
Cameroon international Joel Matip will start the battle of Anfield from the bench, whereas there is no place for Guinea star Naby Keita.
As expected, Thomas Partey will hold sway in Atleti’s midfield after making Simeone’s first XI alongside Koke, Saul and Angel Correa for the make or break encounter.
[👥🏧] ALINEACIÓN
1⃣1⃣ ¡Estos son los elegidos por @Simeone para arrancar el partidazo de hoy! 👇
⭐ #UCL
⚽ #LFCAtleti
🔴⚪ #AúpaAtleti pic.twitter.com/f9aPHgvWxv