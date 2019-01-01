Liverpool to rearrange Schalke friendly after Premier League fixture announcement

The Bundesliga side had been set to face the Reds at Anfield on August 6, but the game has now been postponed

have postponed their pre-season friendly against at Anfield after the Premier League fixtures were announced on Thursday.

Jurgen Klopp's side, who finished as runners-up behind in a tightly contested title race last season, will open the 2019-20 Premier League season against newly promoted Norwich City on Friday, August 9.

Schalke were due to visit the home of the winners on Tuesday, August 6, in what had been planned as the Reds' final pre-season outing.

Liverpool take in a Community Shield clash against City two days before, but the close fixture scheduling was not considered an issue.

However, the Norwich game has taken precedence, with a three-day turnaround deemed too tight for Liverpool to prepare for their opening match.

Liverpool and Schalke have confirmed they will attempt to rearrange the fixture for 2020, while the side have announced they will try to reimburse travelling fans who had already booked flights.

When the two teams finally meet, Klopp will come up against his friend and former manager David Wagner, who took over at Schalke back in May.

The Reds begin their latest round of pre-season fixtures with a trip to Tranmere on July 11, before hosting Bradford three days later.

They will then head off to America for a tour of the United States, with games against , and Lisbon lined up.

Fixtures against and at neutral venues will follow, before Klopp's men fight for another piece of silverware against City at Wembley.