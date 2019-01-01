Liverpool Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Newcastle

Everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League clash at St James' Park on Saturday

For once, must pick themselves up after a defeat.

Their loss to in the first leg of their semi-final at Camp Nou on Wednesday means they head into Saturday's Premier League clash at Newcastle in an unfamiliar position.

But there can be no hangover from midweek, with the title race still on.

Liverpool's record on Tyneside is not great in recent years. They have not won at St James' Park since 2013, drawing three and losing two since then.

Here, Goal takes a look at everything you need to know ahead of Saturday's meeting...

Liverpool Injuries

Liverpool will be without Naby Keita, who suffered a groin injury during the first half against Barcelona. Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that the Guinea midfielder's season is over.

"It was really unlucky. Bad news," he told his pre-match press conference. "High-grade adductor injury. The tendon is ruptured. Will keep him out for at least two months. Bad news for us and for Guinea with the coming up. Not nice."

There are concerns, too, around the fitness of Roberto Firmino, who started on the bench in . "We will see," was Klopp's response when asked about the Brazilian's chances of starting at Newcastle.

Adam Lallana and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could return to the squad.

Liverpool Suspensions

Liverpool do not have any suspended players for this game.

Liverpool Likely Line-Up

The midfield will require a re-jig due to Keita's misfortune, with Jordan Henderson almost certain to start.

Trent Alexander-Arnold should return at right-back in place of Joe Gomez, while Dejan Lovren will be in contention to partner Virgil van Dijk.

Firmino will start if fit enough, but if not then we could see Divock Origi drafted in to play on the left. Gini Wijnaldum, surely, will not start in attack against his former club?

Newcastle Team News

Rafa Benitez will be without midfield duo Miguel Almiron and Sean Longstaff, who will miss the rest of the season with hamstring and knee issues respectively.

The in-form Ayoze Perez is struggling with a hip problem sustained in the draw at last week, while captain Jamaal Lascelles has been ill this week and will be assessed. Fellow defender Florian Lejeune is likely to miss out due to a knee injury.

Article continues below

The Magpies could field a pair of ex-Liverpool men in Jonjo Shelvey and Javier Manquillo.

TV Channel & Kick-Off Time

The game will kick off at 7.45pm BST. It will be screened live on Sky Sports Main Event. In the United States, the game can be watched live on television on NBC Sports, kick-off 2.45pm ET.

Best Opta Match Facts