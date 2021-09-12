Liverpool starlet Elliott stretchered off after horror injury at Leeds

The England youth international was brought down just shy of the hour mark at Elland Road and required extensive medical attention

Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott had to be stretchered from the field during the Reds' Premier League clash with Leeds United after suffering a serious injury following a tackle from Pascal Struijk.

The England youth international was brought down just shy of the hour mark at Elland Road and required extensive medical attention from staff on the scene before he was removed from the pitch.

Struijk was dismissed with a straight red card by referee Craig Pawson.

What happened?

With Liverpool leading 2-0 in West Yorkshire thanks to goals either side of half-time from Mohamed Salah - who brought up a century of Premier League strikes - and Fabinho, Elliott set off down the right flank in pursuit of a long ball.

Leeds defender Struijk tracked him down close to the halfway mark and came in with a low flying challenge that left the Reds starlet on the ground.

Players from both sides waved on medical staff from the technical areas directly in front of the incident, near coaches Jurgen Klopp and Marcelo Bielsa, before referee Pawson had even brought play to a halt.

Medics continued to attend to Elliott while players from both sides mingled, before Pawson dismissed Struijk for his challenge - with television broadcasts studiously avoiding any replay of the incident.

