Jurgen Klopp says Mohamed Salah will undergo tests to determine the extent of the foot injury he sustained in Liverpool's 2-0 win at Brighton on Saturday.

The Reds star underwent treatment in the second half of his side's Premier League victory following a challenge, before he converted a penalty to double their lead.

Salah was able to carry on and play the full 90 minutes for the Anfield club but Klopp is not sure if the injury is more serious than first thought.

What has been said?

"He got blocked before the penalty, when he shot the ball he overstretched his foot slightly," Klopp said at a press conference.

"He felt it then a little bit higher, but he's not concerned. I'm not sure what that means exactly.

"Obviously we all know that Mo is not injured that often, and I hope it stays like this. He thinks it will be fine but we will see. You could see he couldn't walk properly, so we need further assessment for sure.

"We'd have taken him off whatever the result. We have options. Bobby [Firmino] didn't even play today. I saw [the injury] immediately, then it went quite quickly, penalty, bam bam. Then after that you see him going down. I'm not sure that happened before with Mo, to be honest."

What next for Liverpool?

Liverpool's victory on Saturday saw them cut the gap to Premier League leaders Manchester City to three points.

The Reds are in action again on Wednesday when they visit Arsenal in the English top-flight.

Four days later, they will take on Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup.

