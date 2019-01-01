Liverpool star Mane aiming to equal Sheringham’s Premier League feat

The Senegal international will be hoping to be back in full fitness for the Reds’ league opener at Anfield on Friday

forward Sadio Mane has a chance to equal to Teddy Sheringham’s Premier League feat if he plays in Friday’s opening fixture against .

He remains a doubt for the first game of the season at Anfield, having missed the club's pre-season training programme due to his international commitment at the 2019 (Afcon).

Should Mane get some playing minutes against the Canaries and score, he would become the first player since 1995 to score a goal in match week 1 of four consecutive campaigns.

Sheringham set the record when he scored in the inaugural 1992-93 campaign through to 1995-96.

Article continues below

Sadio's back in the building 😁 pic.twitter.com/eA9wscCTe6 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 5, 2019

In his previous campaigns in the English top-flight with Liverpool, Mane scored against , and .

The 27-year-old returned to Melwood on Monday after his outing at the Afcon in , where he helped to a second-place finish.