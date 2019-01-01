Liverpool season 'an amazing success' even if they win nothing, says Rush

A man who was part of the last Reds side to lift a top-flight title says his old side can still be proud if they come up short

Ian Rush feels that 's season will still be 'an amazing success' even if his former club fail to secure any silverware at the end of yet another impressive season for the Merseyside club.

The Reds remain in contention for both the Premier League and the Champions League, but must hope that reigning domestic champions falter in their final three games of the 2018-19 campaign.

That looks unlikely, however, with City's final three match-ups seeing Pep Guardiola's side face , Leicester and ; all clubs the Citizens are widely expected to defeat.

The Reds can improve on their European exertions from last season, too, with the Anfield side gearing up to face in the semi-finals after reaching the final last year against .

Defeating a side who are essentially guaranteed to win the Spanish title looks a difficult prospect, however, and ex-Liverpool striker Rush feels that his former side can be proud of their continued progression even if they don't emerge victorious in any of their remaining competitions.

"I'm enjoying watching Liverpool play and enjoying the winning brand of football they are playing at the moment," Rush told Sky Sports News.

"Even if Liverpool win nothing the season would have been an amazing success.

"Liverpool over-achieved by getting to the final last year but we set ourselves standards there by getting to that final and we have met those standards, and even beaten them this year.

"Even if we don't win anything I think we have still improved and I am really happy with the way it has gone this season.

"Hopefully it will still be Liverpool's league and also Liverpool's Champions League as well."

The Reds are on course to finish the season with their highest points tally in the club's history, 97, having lost only once in the league all season, and finishing second even now would represent a record point tally for a runner up.

That statistic may seem unfair to some, but Rush feels it is just testament to the quality of Pep Guardiola's Manchester machine.

"It's amazing to think Liverpool could get beaten once this season and still not win the league," Rush added.

"To get this far and have gotten so many points and not be guaranteed to win the league is amazing, but it's still all to play for.

"It just goes to show good Man City are that we could get 97 points and still not win the league.