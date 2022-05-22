Liverpool's Salah wins Premier League Playmaker of the Season award for most assists in 2021-22

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has won the Premier League's Playmaker of the Season award for the most assists in 2021-22.

The Egypt international ended the campaign with 13 assists to claim the award.

He beat Liverpool team-mate Trent Alexander-Arnold to claim first place.

How did Salah perform this season?

The 29-year-old had another excellent season. He shared the Golden Boot with Tottenham star Son Heung-min as they both finished with 23 goals in the English top-flight.

His goal in Liverpool's 3-1 win against Wolves on Sunday ensured he finished level with the Spurs attacker in terms of goals.

However no one contributed more goals in the Premier League this season, as Salah was the outright top assist maker in the division.

Article continues below

What next for Salah and Liverpool?

Salah is also one of the top performers in the Champions League. He has scored eight goals and set up two in the European competition so far.

He will have a chance to improve on that record when his team take on Real Madrid in the Champions League final next week.

Further reading