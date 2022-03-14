Liverpool's Salah a doubt for Arsenal match after picking up injury at Brighton

Liverpool could be without Mohamed Salah for their trip to Arsenal, with the Egyptian struggling with the foot injury sustained at Brighton on Saturday.

Salah was substituted shortly after scoring the Reds’ second goal at the Amex Stadium, with Jurgen Klopp confirming afterwards that the 29-year-old had “overstretched his foot”.

The problem is not thought to be a serious one, but the Premier League’s top scorer was absent from training at Kirkby on Monday, and is at the very least a doubt for Wednesday’s game at the Emirates Stadium.

How could Liverpool line-up without Salah at Arsenal?

If Salah is ruled out - and we can expect to find out more when Klopp holds his pre-match press conference on Tuesday morning - then Liverpool at least have a number of options with which to replace him.

Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota, the Premier League’s joint second-top scorers, are both available, while new signing Luis Diaz has been in fine form since his arrival from Porto.

Roberto Firmino is back after a hamstring problem, and Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino are also available despite being left out of the squad at Brighton.

Any other team news?

James Milner and Kostas Tsimikas were also missing from the training pictures released by the club on Monday, but Ibrahima Konate was there, the French defender having missed the last two games with an unspecified issue.

Konate could compete with Joel Matip for a place alongside Virgil van Dijk in defence, while Thiago Alcantara will hope to return to the starting XI in midfield, where Liverpool currently have a plethora of options.

Victory would move the Reds, who have won their last eight league matches, back to within touching distance of leaders Manchester City, and they then travel to Championship high-fliers Nottingham Forest on Sunday in the FA Cup quarter-finals, ahead of the international break.

