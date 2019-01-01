Liverpool risk losing Salah without title triumph - Heskey

The former Reds striker has seen no indication that a key man is looking for a way out of Anfield, but concedes that his ambition will need to be met

Liverpool run the risk of losing Mohamed Salah if they are unable to deliver Premier League title glory, claims Emile Heskey.

The Reds have led the charge for the English top-flight crown for much of the 2018-19 campaign.

They have, however, dropped four points in their last two outings to allow defending champions Manchester City to close to within touching distance.

Jurgen Klopp’s side could sit second by the time they next take to the field against Bournemouth, with City – who sit three points off the pace with a better goal difference – in midweek action away at Everton.

If Liverpool were to see their 29-year wait for a title triumph extended, then questions may be asked of ambitious performers within their ranks.

The likes of Salah have offered no indication that they are looking for a move, despite the regular rounds of rumours linking him with the likes of Real Madrid, and a new long-term contract was signed in the summer of 2018.

Former Reds striker Heskey has, however, warned that a lack of tangible success may lead to heads being turned.

He told the Daily Express: “There’s always that risk [of players wanting to leave].”

Major silverware and the ongoing support of a loyal fan base should be enough to prevent prized assets from being lured elsewhere.

Heskey added: “The relationship between the players and the Liverpool fans is such that they always want to give the league another go.

“I’m not saying that they [Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane] wouldn’t go, but there is plenty of reason for them to stay.”

Klopp has sought to play down any suggestion of his side feeling the pressure in an ongoing bid to end a barren title run.

Liverpool have, however, been held to 1-1 stalemates by Leicester and West Ham in their last two Premier League fixtures.

More twists and turns are expected from this point, but there has been a sizeable swing in momentum over the course of the last week as City have been allowed to force themselves back into contention.