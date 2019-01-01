Liverpool Premier League fixtures: Full 2019-20 match schedule
Liverpool return to the Premier League in 2019-20 as European champions and will be on a mission to claim the English crown after narrowly missing out last season.
Jurgen Klopp's side accumulated a remarkable 97 points in 2018-19, a haul which ordinarily might be enough to yield a title, but they found themselves up against a worthy rival in Manchester City.
The Reds get their campaign under way in front of their own fans with a Friday evening encounter against recently promoted Norwich City at Anfield to raise the curtain for the league. A clash away to Southampton follows, with Arsenal at home in gameweek three.
They head to Old Trafford on October 19 for their first derby of the season against Manchester United, with a re-run of the Champions League final against Tottenham to come the week after. Klopp's side lock horns with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City at Anfield on November 9.
The first Merseyside derby of the season is set to take place at Anfield on December 4, with Everton hosting the return fixture at Goodison Park on March 14, 2020.
There could be a tricky run-in for the Reds, with Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle among their final five matches of the season.
Liverpool's full 2019-20 Premier League fixture list can be found below.
Liverpool Premier League 2019-20 fixtures
|Date
|Time
|Match
|09/08/2019
|20:00
|Liverpool v Norwich City
|17/08/2019
|15:00
|Southampton v Liverpool
|24/08/2019
|15:00
|Liverpool v Arsenal
|31/08/2019
|15:00
|Burnley v Liverpool
|14/09/2019
|15:00
|Liverpool v Newcastle United
|21/09/2019
|15:00
|Chelsea v Liverpool
|28/09/2019
|15:00
|Sheffield United v Liverpool
|05/10/2019
|15:00
|Liverpool v Leicester City
|19/10/2019
|15:00
|Manchester United v Liverpool
|26/10/2019
|15:00
|Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur
|02/11/2019
|15:00
|Aston Villa v Liverpool
|09/11/2019
|15:00
|Liverpool v Manchester City
|23/11/2019
|15:00
|Crystal Palace v Liverpool
|30/11/2019
|15:00
|Liverpool v Brighton
|04/12/2019
|20:00
|Liverpool v Everton
|07/12/2019
|15:00
|A.F.C. Bournemouth v Liverpool
|14/12/2019
|15:00
|Liverpool v Watford
|21/12/2019
|15:00
|West Ham United v Liverpool
|26/12/2019
|15:00
|Leicester City v Liverpool
|28/12/2019
|15:00
|Liverpool v Wolverhampton
|01/01/2020
|15:00
|Liverpool v Sheffield United
|11/01/2020
|15:00
|Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool
|18/01/2020
|15:00
|Liverpool v Manchester United
|21/01/2020
|19:45
|Wolverhampton v Liverpool
|01/02/2020
|15:00
|Liverpool v Southampton
|08/02/2020
|15:00
|Norwich City v Liverpool
|22/02/2020
|15:00
|Liverpool v West Ham United
|29/02/2020
|15:00
|Watford v Liverpool
|07/03/2020
|15:00
|Liverpool v A.F.C. Bournemouth
|14/03/2020
|15:00
|Everton v Liverpool
|21/03/2020
|15:00
|Liverpool v Crystal Palace
|04/04/2020
|15:00
|Manchester City v Liverpool
|11/04/2020
|15:00
|Liverpool v Aston Villa
|18/04/2020
|15:00
|Brighton v Liverpool
|25/04/2020
|15:00
|Liverpool v Burnley
|02/05/2020
|15:00
|Arsenal v Liverpool
|09/05/2020
|15:00
|Liverpool v Chelsea
|17/05/2020
|15:00
|Newcastle United v Liverpool