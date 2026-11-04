Liverpool player ratings vs Fenerbahce: Trey Nyoni shines but defensive lapses cost Andoni Iraola in Istanbul

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Dirk Kuyt's Fenerbahce came from behind twice to end the Reds' perfect start in Europe against the club where he made his name.

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Trey Nyoni volleyed the visitors ahead on 25 minutes with his first goal for the club, only for Mason Greenwood's free-kick to deflect off Jeremy Jacquet in the wall four minutes later. Substitute Alexander Isak headed in Cody Gakpo's cross with his first touch on 69 minutes, but Gakpo's backward flick from a corner routine let Archie Brown tap in four minutes later, before Vedat Muriqi headed home Brown's cross to win it on 79 minutes.

Andoni Iraola's side had 68% of the ball, 22 shots and 12 corners, yet all three goals they conceded stemmed from defensive errors at set-pieces and high balls. The defeat, their second game without a win for the first time since August, leaves Liverpool fifth in the league-phase table on nine points, while Fenerbahce celebrated their first Champions League victory in 18 years.

Below, GOAL rates Liverpool's players from Istanbul...

Goalkeeper & Defence

Alisson Becker (5/10): Made sharp saves to deny N'Golo Kante, Greenwood and Brown, but was caught in no-man's-land as Brown tapped in the second equaliser and stayed rooted to his line as Muriqi headed the winner.

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Joe Gomez (6/10): Lively going forward from right-back, fizzing a dangerous low cross across the face of goal for Bradley Barcola, though Greenwood and Brown each got the better of him once. Made way for Florian Wirtz on 66 minutes as Iraola went for the win.

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Jeremy Jacquet (5/10): Turned side-on in the wall as Greenwood's free-kick deflected off him for the equaliser, and was among the trio beaten in the air by Muriqi for the winner. Also flashed an early header wide and gave away a needless free-kick with a shove.

Virgil van Dijk (6/10): The captain repeatedly outmuscled Romelu Lukaku and was a threat at set-pieces, forcing Ederson into saves with two headers before lifting a stoppage-time chance over the bar.

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Kostas Tsimikas (6/10): His poor back pass let in Kante early on and he was fortunate to escape a penalty for a shove on Greenwood, but he combined with Gakpo in the build-up to Isak's goal and delivered a steady supply of crosses. Replaced by Milos Kerkez on 76 minutes.

Midfield

Alexis Mac Allister (6/10): Moved the ball tidily and tested Ederson with a header after the break, but lost out in the air as Muriqi rose to win it and was booked for a frustrated late foul on Kerem Akturkoglu.

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Trey Nyoni (8/10): Lashed home a deflected volley from a half-cleared Dominik Szoboszlai cross for his first Liverpool goal, becoming the club's second-youngest Champions League scorer. Ran the game from deep with 96 attempted passes, the most by a Liverpool player in this season's competition, and made vital interceptions before making way for Lewis Koumas on 85 minutes.

Dominik Szoboszlai (6/10): Back in the starting XI after his hamstring problem, his cross led to Nyoni's opener, but his set-piece delivery was largely wasteful. Conceded the free-kick from which Greenwood equalised and let Brown run off him for the second equaliser.

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Attack

Victor Munoz (6/10): Bright early on, forcing Ederson to tip a shot behind in the third minute and whipping in the cross Barcola flicked wide. Dawdled on the ball to let Brown in for a shot on the hour and was withdrawn on 66 minutes.

Rio Ngumoha (7/10): The 18-year-old was Liverpool's most dangerous outlet, drawing fouls from Kante and Greenwood and seeing a jinking effort blocked after the break. Surprisingly withdrawn on 66 minutes.

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Bradley Barcola (6/10): Busy but wasteful in an unfamiliar No.9 role, miskicking an early chance, flicking a header wide from Munoz's cross and forcing a parry from Ederson with a curling effort.

Substitutes & Manager

Alexander Isak (7/10): Headed in Gakpo's cross with his first touch, three minutes after coming on, for his first Champions League goal for Liverpool.

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Cody Gakpo (6/10): Delivered the cross for Isak's goal, but his backward flick from a corner routine teed up Brown for Fenerbahce's second equaliser. Curled a late effort just over.

Florian Wirtz (6/10): Replaced Gomez as Iraola went for the win at 1-1, but made little impression in a crowded final third.

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Milos Kerkez (6/10): Came on for Tsimikas on 76 minutes and kept pushing forward, though his crosses were dealt with comfortably.

Lewis Koumas (N/A): Replaced Nyoni on 85 minutes.

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Andoni Iraola (5/10): His triple change at 1-1 paid off instantly as Isak and Gakpo combined, but his side's fragility at set-pieces and in the air proved costly. Five changes after the Arsenal defeat, including a front line without a recognised striker, produced plenty of chances but too few clear-cut finishes.