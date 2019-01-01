'Liverpool need a couple of marquee signings' - Collymore urges Klopp to buy Ruben Neves

The former Reds striker believes the Merseysiders need to add to their squad in the summer to ensure they keep pace with Manchester City

need “a couple of marquee signings” this summer, says Stan Collymore, with the former Reds striker reiterating his call for Jurgen Klopp to consider a move for midfielder Ruben Neves.

The man in charge at Anfield is expected to dip back into the market when the next window swings open.

Added creativity is considered by many to be a priority for a side that fell one point short of Premier League champions in a thrilling fight to the finish in 2018-19.

It has been suggested that the void created by Philippe Coutinho’s departure to Barcelona in January 2018 has not been filled , despite Liverpool challenging for a domestic crown and reaching another final.

Collymore has already claimed that Wolves star Neves could be the man to address a supposed weakness on Merseyside, but he feels more than one addition will be required in order for the Reds to run City close again next season.

The ex- international told the Mirror : “I don't buy into the theory that Liverpool will automatically be Manchester City’s main challengers next season just because they ran them so close this time.

“Turning a 25-point deficit into just a one-point deficit in the space of one season is an incredible achievement.

“Some clubs take three, four, five, even 10 seasons to close those sorts of gaps.

“But if Jurgen Klopp’s men were to lose to in the Champions League final, having been pipped by City in the Premier League, then it would be a massive hammer blow for them mentally and could have an impact on them going again next term.

“So the question Klopp will be asking himself now is, ‘What do we need to do to win the league?’

“He’ll know he needs a couple of marquee signings — Ruben Neves would be fantastic for Liverpool — and for his squad not to drop points in such games as the games against and .”

Liverpool’s quest for a first piece of major silverware under Klopp, and an ongoing effort to ensure that they do not end a memorable campaign empty-handed, sees them face domestic rivals Tottenham in the Champions League final in June 1.