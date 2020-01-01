‘Liverpool hiccup will prevent Invincibles repeat’ – Klopp’s side unlikely to remain unbeaten, says Thompson

The former Reds skipper cannot see an ambitious title-chasing outfit at Anfield navigating another 18 Premier League games without coming unstuck

will suffer “a hiccup” at some stage in their 2019-20 Premier League title bid, says Phil Thompson, with it difficult to see them emulating ’s ‘Invincibles’ from 2003-04.

The Reds have made it past the halfway point in the current campaign without coming unstuck.

It is now over a year since they last suffered a defeat in English top-flight competition.

That remarkable consistency has them well placed to savour a first title triumph in 30 years, with a 13-point lead established over the chasing pack.

Jurgen Klopp’s side also boast a game in hand and are showing no sign of letting up in their relentless pursuit of more major honours.

Thompson, though, doubts that they can complete an entire season unbeaten, with there too many big tests to come.

The former Liverpool captain told Sky Sports when asked if he can see Klopp’s side following the lead of an iconic Arsene Wenger team from the past: “No I don’t.

“Hand on heart, I think there will be a hiccup somewhere along the way. Hopefully, it’s not too many games. But it’s hard to see.

“The Invincibles was quite an astonishing season for them, but they drew a lot more games than what Liverpool are at this moment in time.”

Arsenal were held in 12 of their 38 fixtures back in 2003-04.

Liverpool have dropped just two points so far this season, with Klopp’s side threatening to run away with the domestic crown.

Thompson is refusing to buy into the belief that they already have one hand on another top prize, with it important for those at Anfield to ensure that complacency is not allowed to set in.

The former defender added when asked if victory over Tottenham on Saturday will have Liverpool believing that they are champions: “No we won’t, because Leicester are still there as well.

“There are still 17 games to go after the Spurs game and Liverpool have to just keep chalking them off, making sure they keep going through this unbeaten. It will be quite astonishing.”

After taking in a trip to Spurs this weekend, Liverpool will then ready themselves for a home date with old adversaries on January 19.