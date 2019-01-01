'Liverpool have the best manager there is' - New Klopp contract thrills FSG

The Reds boss has committed his future to the Anfield outfit and will remain in charge of the European champions until 2024

owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) believe the Reds have “the best manager there is” after Jurgen Klopp committed his long-term future to the club.

Klopp signed a contract extension on Friday which will keep him at Anfield until 2024, ending speculation the German may walk away when his previous deal expired in 2022.

His assistants, Peter Krawietz and Pep Lijnders, have also agreed new contracts.

The news comes with Liverpool eight points clear at the top of the Premier League and safely into the last 16 of the . Next week they will look to become Club World Champions for the first time too.

Klopp said after signing his contract that he “couldn’t contemplate” leaving with the club in such a healthy position, and FSG have paid tribute to the 52-year-old’s work since his appointment in October 2015.

A joint statement released by principal owner John Henry, chairman Tom Werner and FSG president Mike Gordon said: “We are absolutely delighted we have been able to reach an agreement with Jurgen – as well as Peter and Pep – on extending their time with the club.

"As we are sure our supporters would agree, it is truly wonderful news and we are all extremely thrilled, not only professionally, but personally too.

“We feel this represents one of the big moments of our stewardship of Liverpool Football Club so far as we believe there is no better manager than Jurgen. The decision also keeps with the club’s overall strategy of building from a position of strength.

“It means Jurgen will oversee the ongoing transition from Melwood to the new Kirkby training base as the club continues to pursue a vision of being elite in all facets of the industry.

“It also provides us with continuity with the existing football operations management structure, overseen by sporting director Michael Edwards, whose input into the project cannot be overestimated. He has been – and will continue to be – as indispensably important as anyone else to the direction of Liverpool Football Club. In Jurgen and Michael we are blessed with world-class leadership.

“This is a collective partnership that has seen the club reach and then re-establish itself as an elite performer at home and abroad.

“Back in 2015 we used the phrase ‘ideal fit’ when we appointed Jürgen. This continues to apply today and, if anything, the circumstances make it more pertinent. We consider him to be the best there is.

“If Liverpool Football Club were looking to appoint the most outstanding, elite manager for our current status today, Jürgen would be the first choice – no question.

“We believe this deal cements a relationship built on trust and mutual benefit: Jürgen has delivered for LFC and LFC has delivered for Jürgen.

“Both parties have come to the conclusion that by continuing to work together and build on the work of the last four years, the opportunity exists to maximise each other’s potential.”

The Reds return to action on Saturday as Klopp's side host the Premier League's bottom team at Anfield.