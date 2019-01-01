Liverpool face battle to keep hold of 'quarterback' Alexander-Arnold - Cafu

While it seems unlikely the 21-year-old would actively seek an Anfield exit, the former Brazil right-back believes the big clubs will be circling him

Legendary right-back Cafu is a huge fan of ’s Trent Alexander-Arnold and believes that the 21-year-old could be set for a big transfer in the future.

Alexander-Arnold set a Premier League assists record with Jurgen Klopp’s side last season, and his defensive tenacity and creative output from wide have been key in Liverpool’s blistering start to the new campaign.

A proud Scouser, Alexander-Arnold has often spoken at his pride of representing his boyhood club, and it seems unlikely he would actively seek a move away from Anfield.

Regardless, Cafu thinks the world’s biggest clubs will be watching him with great interest.

“Trent has been one of the better players in the league and he is one of the main reasons why Liverpool are where they are,” he told The Sun.

“At the end of the season we could see a big trade with him, as he is not only a great defender but he can also help and move forward and sideways with and without the ball.

“For that reason he has been great in scoring goals and is what I would call a ‘quarterback scorer’.”

Alexander-Arnold is likely to be a key figure in Liverpool’s Premier League title shoot-out with on Sunday.

With he, team-mate Andy Robertson, and the likes of Kevin de Bruyne and Benjamin Mendy among the most prolific crossers of the ball in the league, the match has been dubbed ‘El Crossico’ by some fans, and few would be surprised to see Alexander-Arnold provide the decisive moment.

But with City missing key players in Ederson, Aymeric Laporte, David Silva, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Leroy Sane, Liverpool will begin the match as favourites to extend their lead at the top of the table to an imposing nine points.

“First of all, I’m a big fan of Liverpool,” Cafu added. “Second, with the basics of what Liverpool have now, they have all the conditions and ability due to the strength of the team to win the league title.”

Cafu also had words of praise for his Brazilian compatriot Roberto Firmino, who he believes has developed into one of the world’s best at Anfield.

“Firmino can help a lot as he has been on the rise and really grown as a player in Liverpool. He is in a period that he is on fire and constantly growing with the team.

“Firmino is a great player. He can play either side and has powerful contact with the ball in any position.

“Today we can say that Firmino is one of the better players in the world.”