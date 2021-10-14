Liverpool expressed interest in Raphinha during summer transfer window, Leeds winger's agent confirms

Liverpool expressed an interest in signing Raphinha during the summer transfer window, the Leeds United winger's agent Deco has confirmed.

Raphinha completed a £17 million ($23m) move to Leeds from Rennes in October 2020, and quickly proved to be a bargain buy as he nailed down a regular spot in Marcelo Bielsa's starting XI.

The Brazilian's stellar performances helped the Whites secure a ninth-place Premier League finish in their first season back in the top-flight, with the winger attracting attention from a number of top clubs in the process.

What's been said?

Raphinha is represented by former Barcelona and Chelsea star Deco, who has now revealed that Liverpool were among those to make an approach for the Leeds talisman in the summer.

"Raphinha has become an important player in the Premier League, the club knows he has grown and things will happen naturally," Deco has told Globo Esporte.

"He's young, he has many challenges ahead, there are certainly several clubs that like him, and Liverpool do like him, there were approaches, but nothing official.

"Leeds wanted to keep him for another season."

Could Raphinha leave Leeds in 2022?

Raphinha is contracted to remain at Elland Road until 2024, but it has been suggested that he could move on to pastures new next year if he continues on his current trajectory.

Deco admits that the Brazil international is on course to outgrow Leeds, and says that they will be open to selling a prized asset if they receive a lucrative offer at some point in the near future.

"Raphinha is happy at Leeds and for sure the time will come to take the biggest leap in her career, to take a step forward," Raphinha's agent added. "He has three more years of contract, but it is not the contract that defines the length of stay or prevents transfer.

"Leeds is aware, they will want to make an important sale, and Raphinha will end up growing in his career."

How has Raphinha performed so far this season?

Raphinha has appeared in all seven of Leeds' Premier League games at the start of the 2021-22 campaign, scoring three goals.

He has also earned a place in Brazil's national team set-up, and recorded two assists during their 3-1 World Cup qualifying win over Venezuela last week.

