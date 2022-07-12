Liverpool release ‘dizzying’ 2022-23 away kit inspired by the 90s dance music scene

The Premier League heavyweights will be hoping to leave rivals in a spin when donning the jersey they will be wearing on their travels

Liverpool have released their “dizzying” new away kit for the 2022-23 campaign, with the Anfield outfit taking inspiration from “the 90s dance music scene” in their latest offering from suppliers Nike. The Premier League heavyweights say the jersey is “playing to its own beat” and they will be hoping it leaves rivals in a spin when donning it on their travels.

A bold design boasts “iridescent, multi-coloured marbled pattern over a white base colour”, while on the back there is a “striking block of white to emphasize the individuality of each player’s name and number”.

Nike

The reverse of the shirt also features the 97-emblem encased by the eternal flame in memory of the men, women and children that tragically lost their lives at Hillsborough on April 15, 1989.

A new name and number style has been introduced by Liverpool which they say “takes inspiration from the city, with a contemporary take on historic street signs”.

The product is printed with water-based inks, making it more sustainable, and is “constructed with 100% recycled polyester fabric, which is made from recycled plastic bottles”.

Article continues below

Liverpool 2022-23 away kit price and how to buy

The Liverpool 2022-23 away kit is available in men’s, women’s and junior sizes, with match and stadium versions being produced.

Early access orders can be placed through the club’s official online store from July 12, with a full retail launch taking place on August 19 – ahead of a Premier League trip to Manchester United a few days later.

Further reading