Liverpool & Arsenal target Traore could move this summer despite coronavirus, says his agent

The pacey winger's representative is hopeful that the Covid-19 crisis will not adversely affect the transfer market

Rumoured and target Adama Traore could complete a move away from this summer despite the ongoing coronavirus crisis, according to his agent Rodri Baster.

Traore began his professional career at after rising through the club's famed La Masia academy ranks, but ultimately failed to establish himself as a regular in the first-team set-up.

The Spanish attacker was eventually sold to in August 2015, but endured a difficult first season in which was marred by disciplinary and fitness issues.

Villa decided to offload Traore after being relegated from the Premier League, and he signed a four-year contract with , who were coached by his compatriot Aitor Karanka at the time.

The 24-year-old impressed enough at the Riverside to earn an £18 million ($22m) transfer to Wolves in the summer of 2018, and has since taken his game to a new level.

Traore was enjoying the best season of his career to date before the Covid-19 pandemic called a temporary halt to Wolves' schedule, having contributed six goals and ten assists to the club's cause in 43 appearances across all competitions.

Liverpool and Arsenal are reportedly now lining up summer bids for the former Barca starlet, who has also been linked with in recent months.

It has been suggested that big money transfers will be unlikely to go through this year due to the potential financial repercussions of the coronavirus outbreak, but Traore's agent is optimistic that his client will be unaffected.

Baster told EFE: "I cannot talk about contractual situations because it is part of the privacy, but Adama was having a good campaign, due to age, conditions and others, he is a very attractive player and in a normal situation he would have had a market without any doubt.

"We are going to hope that the situation will normalize and hopefully it will not affect him this summer."

Traore's performances had helped Wolves rise to sixth in the Premier League standings, five points adrift of in the race for the final spot.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side are also still in the hunt for glory, and look well placed to reach the quarter-finals after earning a 1-1 draw in the first-leg of their last 16 tie away at Olympiacos on March 12.