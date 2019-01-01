'Liverpool aren't feeling the pressure' - Alisson insists Reds are focused on title charge

The Brazil international believes it's the responsibility of the squad to ensure the Anfield club win a trophy this season

goalkeeper Alisson Becker claims the Reds are not feeling any pressure despite the prospect of winning two major trophies this season.

The Anfield club are currently one point behind in the Premier League with just four games left to play.

Jurgen Klopp's side are also in the semi-final for the second consecutive year and are scheduled to face .

However, despite the chance of winning both competitions, the international insists they are just taking each day as it comes.

"It isn't pressure," Alisson told Sky Sports. "It's a feeling of knowing that you have the possibility of winning, a feeling of responsibility.

"We play at a gigantic club in Liverpool, with passionate supporters who care deeply about the Premier League first and foremost, and the Champions League.

"So we feel the responsibility yes, but we take it on and try to play as well as we can out on the field."

Liverpool only have a maximum of seven games left to play this season, and if they win all of them they are guaranteed to lift one trophy.

But despite the chance of winning a title in the near future, Alisson stated there is still a lot of work to be done this season.

"In theory this is beautiful," Alisson added. "But the reality is that there is a lot of work ahead of us, it's not just seven games.

"Yes we could reach the Champions League final, but in the meantime we have two semi-finals and four games in the Premier League.

"We are going to fight very hard to win these two titles, but it's a very difficult mission and we have to take it step by step, game by game, very calmly."

Liverpool's next game is against in the Premier League on Sunday as they look to return to the top spot above Manchester City.

Following the clash against Neil Warnock's side, Klopp's men host Huddersfield on April 26.

The first leg of their Champions League semi-final encounter against Barcelona on scheduled for May 1 with the return leg set for May 7 at the Camp Nou.