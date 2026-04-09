Mohamed Salah’s likely departure from Liverpool at the end of the season will trigger a crucial transitional period as the club builds a new generation to propel the team forward.

The Egyptian star is widely regarded as a club legend, yet his imminent exit will create space for fresh talent, especially on the wings.

Accordingly, Liverpool have already begun searching for a potential successor, focusing on young talents capable of adding pace and potency to the flanks.

According to German newspaper Bild, one of the leading candidates to fill that void is Ivorian winger Bazoumana Touré (20), who currently plies his trade at Hoffenheim.

According to the report, Liverpool scouts have been watching the left-footer almost every week, including his appearance in Ivory Coast’s 1-0 win over Scotland at Everton’s Goodison Park.

The reported fee of around €40 million is considered reasonable by current market standards.

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His contract with Hoffenheim runs until 2029 with no release clause, so any move would demand direct talks with the German club.

Liverpool view the 22-year-old as a key part of their plan to add youthful firepower, with Florian Wirtz expected to provide the technical and creative leadership for this new generation.