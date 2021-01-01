UEFA Women's Champions League LIVE: Lyon vs Brondby in UWCL round of 16 action

Lyon dominating but Brondby defending well
The UWCL champions are growing frustrated after probably expecting an easier match against their Danish rivals.
Brondby have done their research well and are defending really well, most importantly their keeping Wendie Renard quite on set pieces.
Lyon are struggling to find a break through.
BRONDBY HITS THE CROSSBAR
Mille Gejl broke through the Lyon defence and Wendie Renard was forced to bring the Danish striker down just outside the box.
Nanna Christiansen hits the crossbar from the resulting free kick.
CLOSE one for the Danish, but Lyon are picking up pace now.
Macario gets her first chance on goal
The USWNT star nearly gets her first UWCL goal just three minutes in, but her shot was defelected well over the crossbar.
Bright start for the French side.
We have KO in France!
Let's see how Brondby get on against the seven-time UWCL champions 👀
In case you missed it!
Here is a quick recap of yesterday's round of 16 action:
FC Barcelona 4-0 Fortuna Hjorring
Manchester City 3-0 ACF Fiorentina
Rosengard 2-2 St. Polten
VfL Wolfsburg 2-0 LSK Kvinner
Chelsea 2-0 Atletico Madrid
Second legs to be played next Wednesday (10/3) and Thursday (11/3)
With the exception of PSG vs Sparta Praha that is being played on Tuesday (9/3) and Wednesday (17/3)
Brondby line-up 🟡
The Danish side is standing down against the UWCL champions coming out with a 4-4-2 formation.
En time til start her i Lyon, og cheftræner Per Nielsen har valgt følgende 11 til startopstillingen 💛💙— Brøndby IF Women (@Brondbywomen) March 4, 2021
Se med kl. 16.00 på TV3 Max og Viaplay#brøndby pic.twitter.com/2SbJ8ANc4g
Lyon starting XI 🔴🔵
USWNT rising-star, Catarina Macario, is making her UWCL debut leading Lyon's attack against Brondby.
Le XI de départ lyonnais pour affronter @Brondbywomen ! 👊🔴🔵#OLBIF pic.twitter.com/s17k2pvCde— OL Féminin (@OLfeminin) March 4, 2021
BIIK Kazygurt 1-6 Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich take a five goal advantage back to Germany after a comfortable win this morning.
Five different names on the scoresheet, including 19-year-old debutant Karolina Lea Vilhjalmsdottir who scored with just two minutes on the pitch.
⚽️⚽️ Linda Dallmann
⚽️ Hanna Glas
⚽️ Lineth Beerensteyn
⚽️ Lea Schuller
⚽️ Karolina Lea Vilhjalmsdottir
Welcome back for another UWCL day!
Today's live blog focus is Lyon vs Brondby with KO at the top of the hour!
But first, we have a recap of this morning's fixture between BIIK Kazygurt and Bayern Munich