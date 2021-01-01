UEFA Women's Champions League LIVE: Chelsea, Lyon, Barcelona and more in UWCL round of 16 action

Atletico Madrid v Chelsea KO in under 10 minutes
We have the first match of the afternoon around the corner!
Chelsea have not held back in their attack with Pernille Harder, Sam Kerr, Bethany England and Fran Kirby all starting 🤯
Atleti have gone with Toni Duggan, Ludmila da Silva and Ajara Nchout to try and comeback from a two goal deficit.
Due to travel restrictions, the match is being played in Monzo, Italy this afternoon.
Get comfortable, this should be a good one!
UWCL round of 16 is back!
Hello everyone!
We are back for more UWCL round of 16 action and plenty of fixtures to watch today.
Here are all of today's fixtures and aggregate scores after last week's first legs:
🤩 IT’S #UWCL MATCHDAY! 🤩— UEFA Women’s Champions League (@UWCL) March 10, 2021
We have six second leg fixtures coming up in the round of 16 today! 🏆
Who are you backing? 👀 pic.twitter.com/tnjbUeb7iR