UEFA Women's Champions League LIVE: Chelsea, Barcelona and more in UWCL round of 32 action

KO: PSG vs Gornik Leczna
We're off in Paris!
Marie-Antoinette Katoto is back in the starting XI for PSG. Last week the French side won 2-0 against Gornik Leczna, the visiting side now need at least a three goal difference to continue to the round of 16.
Here's how PSG line up
Les grands débuts de Charlotte Voll 🧤— PSG Féminines (@PSG_Feminines) December 16, 2020
Le retour de @nadia_nadim dans le onze 🙌
Signe Bruun dans le groupe ✔️
🏆 @UWCL pic.twitter.com/MeA8vl40g8
Slavia Praha vs Fiorentina
We are currently 28 minutes into Slavia Praha vs Fiorentina in Prague and the match is still 0-0.
The match in Florence finished 2-2, so Fiorentina are looking to win today's match by at least one goal.
Still plenty of football to be layed in the match.
We're back for more UWCL action 🏆
Good afternoon everyone and welcome back to Goal for another UWCL live blog!
Plenty of matches to follow, 11 more teams are going through to the round of 16. So far we have Lyon, Atletico Madrid and BIIK-Kazygurt in the next round.
Let's see who will join them.