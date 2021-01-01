UEFA Women's Champions League LIVE: Barcelona, Chelsea, Lyon, Bayern Munich and more in UWCL quarter-final action

Due to travel restrictions, Barcelona v Manchester City will not be played in Spain but rather in Monza, Italy.

We have two of the best midfield trios in Europe going up against each other.

Duels all over the pitch! Lucy Bronze vs Mariona Caldentey, Carolina Graham Hansen vs Esme Morgan, Asisat Ohsoala vs Abby Dahlkemper, Ellen White vs Mapi Leon.

It's going to be a thriller! 😱