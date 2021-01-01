Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Varane wants to leave Real Madrid

Juve won't revive Dzeko move despite Roma tension
Juventus are not in talks to sign Edin Dzeko from Roma, Goal understands, despite rising tensions between the striker and his club.
The capital club have had a humbling week. On Friday, Roma were handed an automatic 3-0 defeat after making an illegal substitution in Tuesday's Coppa Italia last-16 match at home to Spezia - which they had lost 4-2 anyway.
Team manager Gianluca Gombar was sacked by Roma after the debacle. Corriere dello Sport reported that Dzeko and some team-mates had decided not to train in protest at his removal, with a three-hour meeting required to bring the players back round.
Benteke set for Palace exit
Crystal Palace are open to selling Christian Benteke after signing Jean-Philippe Mateta, reports the Daily Mail.
Benteke has struggled to live up to expectations since joining from Liverpool in 2016 and could seek a fresh challenge elsewhere.
West Brom are considering a move for the Belgian forward.
Bruce wants Jones at Newcastle
Wilshere: I never imagined I'd play in the Championship
Jack Wilshere has admitted he never imagined himself playing in the Championship as he looks to now help Bournemouth return to the Premier League.
The former Arsenal midfielder joined the Cherries this week after terminating his contract with West Ham in October.
Valencia in pursuit of Mexico star Alvarez
Valencia have made a push to sign Mexican international Edson Alvarez, reports ESPN.
Talks between Alvarez and the Spanish side are progressing, but Ajax have not yet been convinced to sell.
Valencia are hopeful that they'll be able to pay a fee to get Alvarez into the club on loan until the end of the season.
Charlton add Stockley from Preston
Charlton have signed Jayden Stockley from Preston North End until the end of the season, the club confirmed.
Stockley is the club's third signing of the window, following Ronnie Schwartz and Liverpool loanee Liam Millar.
"I'm very proud to be a Charlton player, it is something that has been going on in the background for a few days now. It feels great to finally be here," Stockley said.
"Looking at the way Charlton play and where they are in the league table and the excitement that brings and the potential of what can happen are factors that drew me to coming here."
Arteta wants Arsenal to learn from Ozil & Sokratis mistakes
Mikel Arteta says Arsenal must not allow the recent departures of Mesut Ozil and Sokratis Papastathopoulos to become the norm.
Both players left the club after being bought out before the end of their contracts, with Arsenal unable to recoup any sort of fee for either.
Varane wants to leave Real Madrid
The France international is looking for a new challenge
Raphael Varane wants to leave Real Madrid, reports Sport.
The French defender has been with the Spanish giants since 2011, but is now looking to depart in search of a new adventure.
Varane's contract expires in 2022 and, with that in mind, Real Madrid will look to cash in rather than letting him walk free next year.
Klopp 'won't cry like a five-year-old kid' if Liverpool don't sign defender
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he "won't cry like a five-year-old kid" if he doesn't get a new central defender in January.
The Reds have battled injuries to Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez all season long, but it doesn't appear the club will be adding reinforcements.
Parma and Everton pushing to sign Bayern's Zirkzee
Parma and Everton are still in talks with Bayern Münich to sign Joshua Zirkzee. Negotiations on but no agreement reached yet. 🔵 #Parma #EFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 22, 2021
Udinese agree deal for Llorente
Udinese have agreed to a deal to sign Fernando Llorente, reports Gianluca Di Marzio.
An agreement has been reached with Napoli to sign the Spanish striker, who has given his approval to the deal.
The deal will be completed on Monday after Napoli's clash with Verona.
Benevento set sights on RSL's Herrera
Italian side Benevento are eyeing Real Salt Lake defender Aaron Herrera, according to Sky Sports Italia.
Benevento have recently been linked to American fullback Bryan Reynolds, who would join the club on loan from Juventus.
However, the report states that Roma have jumped in front of Juve in the race to sign Reynolds as Benevento turn their attention towards a different American defender.
Mbappe explains PSG contract delay
Kylian Mbappe has explained his delay in signing a new deal, admitting that he has not made a decision on his future with Paris Saint-Germain.
Mbappe has long been rumoured to be a target for the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona as his PSG deal winds down.