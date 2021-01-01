Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Sheffield United make Lingard promise as they aim to win race for Man Utd outcast

‘Ings would be perfect for Spurs’
Danny Ings is no better than Gabriel Jesus and would struggle to see regular game time at Manchester City but a switch to Tottenham for the Southampton striker could be “perfect”, says Jamie O’Hara.
Transfer talk is building around the England international frontman, who has had in a prolific spell at St Mary’s.
Having endured injury struggles on the back of his high-profile switch to Liverpool, the 28-year-old has had to rebuild his reputation.
Chelsea made to wait for Nagelsmann
Chelsea will have to wait until the end of the season if they want Julian Nagelsmann to replace Frank Lampard, according to Sky Sports.
Nagelsmann has been touted as the man to get the best out of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz, but he won't leave RB Leipzig midway through the campaign.
Milan working on Calabria contract
AC Milan are working on a new contract for defender Davide Calabria, reports CalcioMercato.
The 24-year-old's current deal runs until the summer of 2022, but Milan want to add two or three more years to his stay.
Chelsea told Rodgers is best candidate to replace Lampard
Former Chelsea man Craig Burley says Brendan Rodgers is the best candidate to replace Frank Lampard as manager.
Spurs loan McManus from Man Utd
✍️ We are delighted to announce the signing of Abbie McManus on loan for the remainder of the season.— Tottenham Hotspur Women (@SpursWomen) January 21, 2021
The England international will wear the number 20 shirt. #WelcomeAbbie ⚪ #COYS
Leicester make Eriksen approach
Man City & England star Scott returns to Everton on loan
Manchester City and England midfielder Jill Scott has joined Everton on loan until the end of the season.
Bayern chief confirms Upamecano interest
Rummenigge says move won't happen straight away
Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has confirmed the club want to sign Dayot Upamecano from RB Leipzig.
Lauren wants Arsenal to sign 'the best' to win trophies
Arsenal need to be adding “the best players” they can to their ranks at Emirates Stadium, admits Lauren, with the former Gunners defender aware of speculation linking the north London giants with Houssem Aouar and Jack Grealish.
He is reluctant to be drawn on the identity of those that Mikel Arteta should be targeting in current and future transfer windows, but would like to see proven performers brought on board.
Lyon playmaker Aouar has been a long-standing target for Arsenal , and could soon be on his way out of France, while Aston Villa captain Grealish continues to see his stock rise on the back of becoming one of the Premier League’s most creative influences.
Schalke loan Kutucu to Heracles
#S04-Update: Ahmed #Kutucu wechselt für den Rest der Saison 2020/2021 auf Leihbasis zu @HeraclesAlmelo 🔁— FC Schalke 04 (@s04) January 21, 2021
Wir wünschen dir alles Gute und viel Erfolg, Ahmed! 🍀
Man Utd interested in Palmeiras star Veron
Palmeiras star Gabriel Veron is the subject of interest from Manchester United - according to SPORT.
The 18-year-old, who has previously been linked with Arsenal, Barcelona, Manchester City and Juventus, has a €60 million (£54m/$73m)release clause in his current contract.
United are now in pole position to sign Veron, who has scored 10 goals in 35 appearances for Palmeiras.
Paredes urges Messi to make PSG move
Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Leandro Paredes is hoping that the Ligue 1 champions will be able to attract Lionel Messi to the club amid speculation over the Argentine's future.
Messi's contract with the Catalans expires in the summer, meaning that he is able to agree a move to a foreign club should he decide his future lies away from Camp Nou.
Indeed, Messi had indicated to Barca that he wanted to leave only to be blocked from doing so, with the Argentine exclusively revealing to Goal that he would ultimately be staying until at least the summer of 2021.
Cincinnati submit €7m offer for Atalanta's Gomez
FC Cincinnati have submitted a €7 million offer for Atalanta striker Papu Gomez - according to Tuttomercatoweb.
The 32-year-old, who has also been strongly linked with Inter, has been offered a three-year deal by the MLS club and is now mulling over his options.
Gomez has scored four goals in 10 Serie A outings for Atalanta this term, and still has 18 months left to run on his current contract.
Cardiff sack head coach Harris
We can confirm that First Team Manager Neil Harris and Assistant Manager David Livermore have left Cardiff City Football Club with immediate effect.— Cardiff City FC (@CardiffCityFC) January 21, 2021
Club Statement ➡️ https://t.co/gXs9LXN08k pic.twitter.com/MJvjqNUkaS
Wijnaldum claims ‘no update’ on his Liverpool future
Georginio Wijnaldum claims there is “no update” to offer on his future at Liverpool, with the Dutch midfielder continuing to run his contract down towards free agency.
He has told Sky Sports: “There is no update yet. I also think I’m not the one who should give the update. The club should do that. So if there is an update, the club will give it.”
Man Utd confident Pogba will stay put
Red Devils expect star man to remain at Old Trafford
Manchester United are, according to the Daily Star, growing increasingly confident that Paul Pogba will stay put.
His agent, Mino Raiola, has suggested that a move elsewhere is imminent, but the Frenchman has returned to form of late and is enjoying his football again at Old Trafford.
Odegaard prefers Sociedad to Arsenal
Martin Odegaard would prefer to join Real Sociedad over Arsenal, claims BBC Sport.
A loan move to Emirates Stadium for the Norwegian midfielder is being mooted, as he prepares to leave Real Madrid once more, but he would rather take in a second stint with the Blancos’ domestic rivals.
Alli asks for PSG switch
Dele Alli is pushing Tottenham to let him join Paris Saint-Germain, claims 90min.
A loan switch to the Ligue 1 champions has been mooted for the England international and he is eager to be reunited with Mauricio Pochettino at Parc des Princes.
Wolves want Willian Jose
Wolves are looking into a loan deal for Real Sociedad forward Willian Jose, reports BBC Sport.
The Brazilian is struggling for regular game time in Spain and could be taken to Molineux as cover for the absent Raul Jimenez.
Trippier to Manchester United talk surprises Meulensteen
Manchester United have no need to invest in another right-back says Rene Meulensteen, with the former Red Devils coach surprised by links to Kieran Trippier as Aaron Wan-Bissaka has proved to be an “excellent buy”.
Meulensteen told Stadium Astro: "It’s always good to have two players for a position because you need back-up but Aaron Wan-Bissaka has done fantastically well."
West Brom youngster Harper joins Birmingham
West Brom midfielder Rakeem Harper has signed for Birmingham City on loan until the end of the 2020-21 season.
The 20-year-old has made two Premier League appearances for the Baggies in the current campaign, while he also scored in the Carabao Cup win over Harrogate Town.
Steffen Tigges signs Dortmund contract until 2024
Steffen Tigges has signed a professional contract with BVB until 2024! ✍️ pic.twitter.com/ETAg8Buaok— Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) January 21, 2021
Parma loan AC Milan defender Conti
Sheffield United make Lingard promise amid loan interest
Blades aiming to win race for Man Utd outcast
Sheffield United have told Jesse Lingard that he could earn a move to a bigger club in the summer if he decides to join them on loan in January, the Daily Mirror reports.
Interest in the Manchester United midfielder is thought to be high, with the likes of West Ham and Nice reportedly keen on landing the England international.
And despite the Blades' position at the foot of the Premier League table, Chris Wilder's side have put a detailed proposal to Lingard and promised he would have an important role in the team.
Arteta & Arsenal focused on new signings
Mikel Arteta says Arsenal are "in the process" of trying to add to their squad before the end of the transfer window amid links to Real Madrid outcast Martin Odegaard.
He told reporters on Thursday: "We are in that process right now. We have done the first part, more or less, and we are focusing now on the second phase.
"Obviously this market and the context makes it difficult, but we are looking at options and we will see what we can do."
Real Madrid won't sack Zidane
Zinedine Zidane retains the full support of his board at Real Madrid, Goal has learned, with the Frenchman not facing the axe despite suffering a humbling Copa del Rey defeat to Alcoyano.
The Blancos have found themselves in similar situations before and believes patience will be rewarded with a coach who has delivered considerable success in the past.
Man City mulling over Luiz move
Manchester City are, according to The Athletic, mulling over their options when it comes to Douglas Luiz.
The Blues still have a buy-back option on the Brazilian midfielder and have seen him impress since heading to Villa Park in 2019.
Newcastle likely to miss out on Williams
Newcastle are unlikely to put a deal in place for Manchester United defender Brandon Williams, claims the Shields Gazzette.
The Magpies had been keen to take the promising left-back on loan, but attention is now turning to alternative targets.
Fresh face at Palace
👊 Welcome to the Palace, Jean-Philippe Mateta.#CPFC— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) January 21, 2021
West Ham part of the race for Lingard
West Ham have joined the race for Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard, according to talkSPORT.
The England international, who has also been linked with Sheffield United and Tottenham, is expected to be on the move after struggling for game time this season.
Rooney: I won't quit Derby if takeover collapses
Wayne Rooney says he will not leave his position as Derby manager even if a proposed takeover of the troubled Championship club collapses.
Rooney ended his illustrious playing career last week to take charge of the Rams full time, amid a protracted takeover bid by Abu Dhabi billionaire Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nehayan and reports of the players not being paid on time.
Asked if he would quit if the takeover falls through, Rooney said: "No, not at all. Ideally, the quicker the players get paid, the quicker we can move on. Then we can look at players we want to bring in."
'Arsenal open talks over Odegaard loan'
Gunners technical director Edu reportedly began discussions over signing the 22-year-old last week
Arsenal are in conversations with Real Madrid over signing Martin Odegaard on loan, report MailOnline.
Gunners technical director Edu reportedly began discussions over signing the 22-year-old last week, with Odegaard having stated he wishes to leave Santiago Bernabeu this month for more regular game time.
Arsenal face competition from Real Sociedad - where Odegaard spent last season on loan - and Sevilla.
Rangers tipped to complete Wright move
Rangers will reinforce their Premiership title charge with a move to sign Aberdeen midfielder Scott Wright this month, claims Alan Hutton.
The 23-year-old, who plays in an attacking midfield role either wide or up-front, is reportedly set to sign a pre-contract deal with Rangers, although a transfer could be pushed through sooner.
Hutton told Football Insider: “Obviously Rangers seem really interested in him and again, he’s a very good player, technically gifted and and he suits that style and the formation that they want to play.
“Gerrard likes options. I think, obviously, [Ryan] Kent has been his main go-to for a couple of seasons now so maybe he’s looking to mix things up, even more competition for those kind of wider areas and I think he can add to that.”
Villa should prioritise new deal for youngster Ramsey - Agbonlahor
Aston Villa should offer a new contract to teenage prospect Aaron Ramsey to stave off interest from Premier League and Europe, says Gabby Agbonlahor.
The England U17 international has scored three goals in nine appearances for the Villa U23s this season, but his contract expires in the summer and Ajax and Celtic are among the clubs linked with a move.
Agbonlahor told Football Insider: “I’ve heard a lot about him. I’ve heard that he’s a very good player, like his brother.
“I’m sure Aston Villa now have some exciting players coming through the academy, they don’t want to let any of them go. So I’m sure they’ll try and tie him down to a long-term deal.”
'Eriksen offered to Man Utd'
The 28-year-old has struggled in 12 months in Italy and has been linked with a return to Tottenham
Manchester United have been offered the chance to rescue Christian Eriksen from his Inter nightmare, according to the Transfer Window Podcast.
The 28-year-old has struggled in 12 months in Italy and has been linked with a return to Tottenham, but he has reportedly been offered to United on loan.
There is reportedly no option to buy in the offer, but United are interested as they seek quality midfield options in their Premier League title chase.
Marseille's move for Milik 'imminent'
Arkadiusz Milik's move from Napoli Marseille is "imminent", according to Fabrizio Romano.
The deal will be a loan with an obligation to buy, with the agreement expected to be announced soon.
Stoke's Edwards linked with New York move
Stoke City's Tom Edwards is nearing a move to the New York Red Bulls, according to StokeonTrentLive.
The 21-year-old fullback spent the first half of the season on loan with Fleetwood Town, but will now make the move to MLS to join a team now led by former Barnsley manager Gerhard Struber.
Edwards has made 51 career appearances for Stoke.
Juventus keeping an eye on Sint-Truiden defender
Juventus are eyeing Sint-Truiden defender Liberato Cacace, reports Fabrizio Romano.
Cacace would join the club's U-23 team, having made 15 league appearances for his current club.
Internationally, Cacae features for New Zealand, having earned three caps for the senior team.
Millonarios add Uribe
Colombian side Millonarios have signed Fernando Uribe, the club confirmed.
The twice-capped Colombian international previously featured for the club on loan, scoring 25 goals in 37 games.
Uribe has also played for the likes of Toluca, Chievo Verona, Flamengo and Santos.
Revolution part ways with defender Buttner
The New England Revolution have parted ways with defender Alex Buttner, the club confirmed.
Buttner's time in New England lasted just one season, having previously featured for Vitesse, Manchester United, Dynamo Moscow and Anderlecht.
The defender made 17 appearances in MLS, providing three assists.
Spurs line up Ings deal
Striker wants to leave Southampton
Jose Mourinho is desperate to bring in Danny Ings, according to the Sun, as the Southampton forward sets his sights on the Champions League.
Ings is stalling on a new contract as he hopes to secure a move to a club playing in Europe's top competition.
And Tottenham are prepared to provide him with that chance, with Jose Mourinho already having made a push to sign the striker during the summer window.
Former USMNT midfielder Diskerud signs with Turkish club
Mix Diskerud has signed with Denizlispor as the midfielder makes Turkey the seventh country of his professional career.
Denizlispor announced the deal on Wednesday, confirming the former U.S. men's national team midfielder has signed on through the 2021-22 season.
Diskerud earned 38 caps for the USMNT and was a member of the 2014 World Cup squad.
Earthquakes add Mexican midfielder on loan
The San Jose Earthquakes have signed Mexican midfielder Javier Eduardo Lopez on loan from Chivas, the MLS club announced.
Lopez's loan is set for one year, but the Earthquakes will have the option to extend the loan for an additional six months or make the deal permanent.
The midfielder previously played under current Quakes boss Matthias Almeyda at Chivas.
Juventus looking to extend Dragusin stay
Juventus are working on an extension for Radu Dragusin, reports Gianluca DiMarzio.
Dragusin's current deal with the club will expire at the end of the season, and the young defender has been the subject of interest from RB Leipzig.
The 18-year-old defender has featured three times for Juventus' first team, including once in Serie A.
Wooten finds new club in Austria
Former Philadelphia Union striker Andrew Wooten has signed with Austrian side Admira Wacker, the club announced.
Wooten's contract with the Union concluded after the 2020 season, and the once-capped U.S. men's national team forward has signed a deal through the end of the 2021-22 season with Admira.
The forward provided one goal and five assists in 28 matches for the Union.