Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Allardyce to step down from West Brom

The Chelsea striker is ready to move to Italy this summer as his role at Stamford Bridge shrinks

Olivier Giroud could form an improbable partnership with Zlatan Ibrahimovic at AC Milan, says Gazzetta dello Sport, as many Serie A clubs apparently see the big forward as a strong fit for the country's brand of football.

He's scored four Premier League goals in a limited role at Chelsea this year and may want an increased role somewhere else before it's time to retire.