Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Aston Villa open Coutinho talks with Barcelona with £12m offer

Sporting Kansas City left-back sign Glass
Sporting Kansas City have announced the signing of left-back Spencer Glass.
The 24-year-old has joined on a short-term loan from Sporting KC II.
Watford to offload Dennis and Sarr
Watford ready to move Ismaïla Sarr & Emmanuel Dennis on this summer. Nigerian has relegation clause in contract that sees wages slashed in Championship. £20m the asking price, his reps have been made aware of interest. Lyon have also held talks for Moussa Sissoko. #WatfordFC— Ryan Taylor (@RyanTaylorSport) May 9, 2022
Leeds & PSV chase Chelsea defende
PSV and Leeds are chasing Chelsea defender Jake Clarke-Salter this summer, The Sun reports.
The centre-back can leave Stamford Bridge at the end of the season for free when his contract expires.
Athletic Club offer Pochettino contract
Mauricio Pochettino has been offered a contract by Athletic Club, claims L'Equipe.
The Argentine coach is set to be sacked by Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season and the Basque club hope to lure him back to La Liga this summer.
West Ham favourites to sign Nketiah from Arsenal (Daily Mail)
Forward's contract set to expire after season
West Ham are monitoring Eddie Nketiah's contract situation at Arsenal, The Daily Mail claims.
The Hammers are ready to pounce should the forward fail to reach an agreement with the Gunners over a new deal.
Aston Villa open Coutinho talks with Barcelona with £12m offer (Daily Mail)
Bid much lower than buy option in initial loan
Aston Villa have opened talks with Barcelona over a deal for Philippe Coutinho.
The Daily Mail reports the Premier League side want him for a significantly lower than the option to buy him for £33 million ($41m) they agreed in the initial loan deal.
Villa have made a starting offer of around £12m ($15m) and are confident they can strike a deal with the Catalan side.