Transfer news and rumours LIVE: AC Milan hold Bailly interest

Charlotte FC select Bender first in MLS SuperDraft
Charlotte FC selected Maryland midfielder Benjamin Bender with the first pick of Tuesday's MLS SuperDraft as the expansion club prepares for its debut season.
Bender will head to Charlotte after playing two seasons at Maryland, having earned honors as a first team All-American and unanimous Big Ten Midfielder of the Year selection after scoring seven goals and providing five assists in 18 games.
AC Milan hold Bailly interest (Romano)
Man Utd centre-back could leave Old Trafford this month
AC Milan are working to sign a new centre back. Eric Bailly, one of the names in the list - first approaches started for Man Utd player. Nothing advanced yet. 🔴 #MUFC @SkySport— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 11, 2022
Abdou Diallo’s also a candidate in case Paris Saint-Germain will let him leave on loan. #ACMilan
Belotti turns down Al Hilal offer
Andrea #Belotti has turned down a rich bid from #AlHilal, which have offered to #Torino’s striker a 4-years contract (€7,5M/year). #transfers— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) January 11, 2022
Everton consider El Ghazi approach
Everton are considering a loan approach for Aston Villa midfielder Anwar El Ghazi, according to Sky Sports.
The 26-year-old has made nine Premier League appearances this year and is coming off a 10-goal campaign last term.
Burton confirm Kokolo
✍️ Burton Albion are delighted to confirm the permanent signing of defender William Kokolo from @Boro!— Burton Albion FC (@burtonalbionfc) January 11, 2022
Welcome to the @PirelliStadium, William! Read more from our first January signing here.#BAFC
Rowe inks new Norwich deal
Excellent way to Begin 2022 with a New Deal✍️✅… Only the Beginning #ncfc #godschild pic.twitter.com/iLLYXn1a7C— Jonathan Rowe (@Jonathanrowe__) January 11, 2022
Bradford announce Walker loan
📰 BREAKING NEWS | We are delighted to announce the signing of highly-rated winger Jamie Walker - who joins on loan from @JamTarts until the end of the season!— Bradford City AFC (@officialbantams) January 11, 2022
➡️ | Read: https://t.co/wawJY57ctQ

#BCAFC | #TakeMeHome
Swansea add Fisher
𝗖𝗿𝗼𝗲𝘀𝗼 𝗙𝗶𝘀𝗵𝗲𝗿! 🙌— Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) January 11, 2022
Swansea City has completed the signing of goalkeeper @Andyfisher18 for an undisclosed fee, subject to international clearance.
👉 https://t.co/hqUjXCv9Mt