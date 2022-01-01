Transfer news and rumours LIVE: PSG to launch Kante move

PSG to move for Kante (The Telegraph)
Could the Chelsea star return to his home country?
Paris Saint-Germain could make a move for Chelsea star N'Golo Kante in the summer, per The Telegraph.
The midfielder, who joined the Blues from Leicester City where he helped the Foxes to the Premier League, can complete a clean sweep of major domestic and European club honours if he wins the Carabao Cup this weekend.
It is little wonder then that the Ligue 1 heavyweights want to bring him home, with the player a national hero after his part in France's triumph at the 2018 World Cup.
Rodriguez eyed by Galatasaray
🚨 Galatasaray are monitoring the situation of James Rodriguez. https://t.co/bzEZJB3qhq pic.twitter.com/ZIOUqpZAxf— Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) February 25, 2022
Will Kane leave Spurs for Man City?
Harry Kane has been Tottenham's main man for years now, but a lack of silverware with the north Londoners and a desire to begin a new chapter led Manchester City to come knocking for him last summer.
Spurs rebuffed the Citizens' bids, but is there a possibility that the England international will make a big-money move to the Etihad in the future?
PSG set to make Mendes deal permanent
Paris Saint-Germain are really convinced to sign Nuno Mendes on a permanent deal from Sporting. Work in progress on €40m buy option. ⏳🇵🇹 #PSG— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 25, 2022
Pochettino says: “Nuno Mendes progress is huge. If he continues with this progress, he can go very far. He’s gonna be one of the best”. pic.twitter.com/fyMfP7D33s
NYCFC land Robledo from Cincinnati
New York City Football Club Acquires $50K in General Allocation from FC Cincinnati in Exchange for Homegrown Priority of Harrison Robledo 📰⬇️ #NYCFC— New York City FC (@NYCFC) February 25, 2022