Transfer news & rumours LIVE: Man Utd close in on Antony

Celtic to sign Lanus star Bernabei
Mbappe never wanted to leave PSG, says club president Al-Khelaifi
Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi insists that Kylian Mbappe never actually wanted to leave the Ligue 1 club - even as he asked to join Real Madrid last summer.
Mbappe was also close to moving to the Santiago Bernabeu on a free transfer this summer before signing a fresh extension to stay at PSG.
The decision caused uproar in Spain, with Liga chief Javier Tebas even filing an official complaint to UEFA over the striker's new deal.
Lukaku set for Inter return as Chelsea agree to €8 million loan fee
Inter will re-sign Romelu Lukaku on loan after his failed first 12 months at Chelsea, GOAL can confirm.
The Blues club-record signing for £100 million ($136m) will leave for just an €8m (£7m/$8m) loan fee with the potential to earn more through performance-related add-ons.
The 29-year-old hired a lawyer especially to force the transfer and will take a pay cut to ensure his return to San Siro.
Mane undergoes Bayern Munich medical
Sadio Mane has completed a medical at Bayern Munich as the Senegal striker closes on a move from Liverpool worth an estimated €41 million (£35m/$43m).
Mane, 30, has become a firm favourite at Anfield over the last six years.
But he now embarks on a new challenge with the Bundesliga giants.
Reynolds leaves Roma for KVC Westerlo
United States international Bryan Reynolds has today completed an initial loan move to Belgian club KVC Westerlo.— AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) June 21, 2022
Lukaku closing on Inter return
Gotze returns to Germany with Frankfurt
Arsenal complete £30m Vieira transfer
Arsenal have completed the £30 million signing of Porto midfielder Fabio Vieira, it has been confirmed.
The Portuguese midfielder had not been linked with a move to the Gunners throughout the start of the off-season, only to emerge as a surprise target for Mikel Arteta following previous links to other European giants.
Now, the 22-year-old will head to the Emirates Stadium for the next half-decade, in a deal that could well come to be viewed as a cut-price bargain buy for the north London outfit, given his potential pedigree.
Ex-Man Utd & City star Tevez takes first management job at Rosario Central
Former Manchester United, West Ham, Juventus and Manchester City striker Carlos Tevez is taking his first steps into management after inheriting the reins at Argentine outfit Rosario Central.
The 38-year-old announced his retirement from playing in June 2022, following the death of his father, and is now taking on a new challenge as coaching teeth are cut in his homeland.
There had been some confusion as to whether Tevez had the qualification required in order to become a boss at Rosario, but a deal has been announced and he will be taking his boundless energy into the dugout.
Witsel bound for Atletico
Haller to replace Haaland at Dortmund in €36m deal
Sebastien Haller will be the man to replace Erling Haaland at Borussia Dortmund, claims ESPN.
The Ivory Coast international, who has rebuilt his reputation with Ajax after flopping at West Ham, will join the Bundesliga heavyweights in a €36 million (£31m/$38m) deal.
La Liga forcing up asking price for Man Utd target De Jong
ESPN report that La Liga are driving up Barcelona’s asking price for Frenkie de Jong, with a heavyweight outfit at Camp Nou needing to bring in funds that will help them to balance books and appeare local authorities.
Manchester United had been hoping to do a deal for the Netherlands international midfielder this summer, but they remain some way off meeting the demands of a side that are willing to sanction a sale.
Leeds looking to land USMNT star Adams
Leeds boss Jesse Marsch remains in the market for more fellow Americans, with the Daily Mail reporting that Tyler Adams is next in his sights.
The United States international midfielder is currently on the books at RB Leipzig, but may be offered a route to the Premier League at Elland Road.
Man Utd & Spurs still scrapping it out for Torres
Manchester United and Tottenham remain in the hunt for Villarreal defender Pau Torres, claims GiveMeSport.
Both sides have had the Spain international centre-half on their radar for some time, with 2022 looking like being the year in which a much sought-after talent makes a big-money move.
New club for Godin
Yilmaz on the move
Lokonga wants Arsenal stay rather than loan
Albert Sambi Lokonga is hoping to remain at Arsenal for the 2022-23 campaign, reports football.london.
The midfielder, who joined the Gunners in 2021, has seen a possible loan move speculated on, but he wants to stay put and prove his worth to Mikel Arteta.
Newcastle close to completing Pope deal
Newcastle are closing in on the signing of Nick Pope from Burnley, claims The Telegraph.
The Magpies had made the addition of a new No.1 a top priority for the summer window and are now set to add an England international goalkeeper to their ranks.
Man Utd target Bachmann to replace Henderson
Manchester United are considering a move for Watford goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann as they look to bring in experienced back up for David de Gea.
The impending departure of Dean Henderson to Nottingham Forest, which could be completed this week, leaves Erik ten Hag short of cover behind Spain international De Gea.
Southampton agree fee for centre-back Bella-Kotchap
According to The Athletic, Southampton and VfL Bochum have agreed on a fee for centre-back Armel Bella-Kotchap.
The Saints will pay around €10 million (£8.6m) for the 20-year-old, who made 22 Bundesliga appearances last season.
It is reported that Bella-Kotchap completed a medical overnight ahead of his move to the Premier League.
West Ham frontrunners for Chelsea’s Broja
West Ham are leading the race to sign Chelsea striker Armando Broja for £30 million ($37m), but they are set to face competition for the in-demand youngster before any deal can be brought to a close, GOAL can confirm.
Napoli, Atalanta, and Everton are among the clubs interested in the talented 20-year-old, who wants a guarantee of first-team football at any club he represents in 2022-23.
AC Milan, Inter and Newcastle have all also shown interest in Broja, but they are not readying imminent approaches for the Albanian international.
Fulham set to bid for Neco Williams
Fulham are set to make their move for Neco Williams as they look to beat Nottingham Forest to the signing of the Liverpool full-back, GOAL can confirm.
The 21-one-year is ready to leave Anfield in search of regular first-team football, and Liverpool hope to agree a deal worth around £15 million ($18m) for the Wales international.
Lukaku on the brink of Inter return
According to the Daily Mail, Romelu Lukaku's eagerly awaited return to Inter Milan on loan this summer has been confirmed following a three-hour talk with Chelsea on Monday.
Inter owner Steven Zhang is said to have finally agreed to a financing plan costing £6 million upfront and an additional £1.7 million in potential bonuses.
The Belgian striker has made it very well known that he wants a return to the club where he achieved Serie A triumph.
Sadio Mane arrives for Bayern medical
Wan-Bissaka & Brandon Williams free to leave Man Utd
According to MEN, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Brandon Williams have been told they are free to find a new club.
The two English full-backs are among a list of players that may follow the likes of Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard out of the club ahead of a rebuild under new manager Erik ten Hag.
PSV sign Walter Benitez
West Ham enter race for Man Utd target Eriksen
West Ham United have put forward an offer to sign Christian Eriksen this summer, according to the West Ham Zone.
The Danish international has a long list of potential suitors with Manchester United, Everton, Leicester, Brentford and Ajax having all made a bid following his impressive spell back in the Premier League.
Tottenham and Brighton interested in Stuttgart's Kalajdzic
According to Bild, Tottenham and Brighton have both shown an interest in Stuttgart's Sasa Kalajdzic.
Borussia Dortmund have also been linked with the Austrian striker, but currently prefer Ajax's Sebastian Haller.
The 24-year-old has four years left on his Stuttgart contract, which he signed in 2019.
Raum registers on Man Utd’s radar (Sky Sports)
Manchester United are interested in Hoffenheim left-back David Raum, claims Sky Sports.
The 24-year-old impressed with three goals and 11 assists in the Bundesliga last season, with the Red Devils entering into talks over a deal that could be worth around €35 million (£30m/$37m).
Chelsea readying Real raid for Militao
Chelsea’s hunt for another centre-half continues, with Fichajes claiming that a bid is being readied for Real Madrid star Eder Militao.
Jules Kounde of Sevilla has been a top target for the Blues, but they make look elsewhere in La Liga for reinforcements if a deal there proves to be impossible.
Inter propose Gabriel-De Vrij swap deal to Arsenal
Inter have proposed a swap deal to Arsenal that would see Gabriel Magalhaes and Stefan de Vrij change places, reports Calciomercatoweb.
Serie A giants would also part with a fee to get a deal done, but the Gunners are reluctant to part with a Brazilian star that has impressed alongside Ben White in England.
Eriksen snubs move to Man Utd
Christian Eriksen has snubbed the opportunity to link up with Manchester United because he wants to remain in London, claims The Guardian.
The Danish playmaker is currently out of contract after taking in a brief spell at Brentford, but the Bees would be open to doing another deal while Tottenham are also said to be keen on a player they know well.
Southampton join the hunt for Williams
Sky Sports reports that Southampton are the latest side to express interest in Liverpool full-back Neco Williams.
Fulham and Nottingham Forest have already made plays for the Wales international, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Craven Cottage.
Newcastle readying move for Hazard
Newcastle are readying an approach for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Thorgan Hazard, claims Bild.
The Belgium international, who is the brother of Real Madrid star Eden, is said to be available for just £13 million ($16m).
Palace to rival Everton in Winks race
Crystal Palace are, according to The Sun, ready to rival Everton in the race for Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks.
The England international is expected to be on the move this summer as he looks to find more regular game time, and he could end up staying in London over starting afresh on Merseyside.
Man Utd close in on Antony (Sun)
Ajax winger could follow Ten Hag to Old Trafford
Manchester United are closing in on their first deal of the summer with a move for Ajax star Antony, per The Sun.
Erik ten Hag looks set to reunite with at least one of his former players at Old Trafford, with club officials in Amsterdam to close the deal.
United are yet to make a purchase under their new boss, but Antony could herald the arrival of a busy off-season.
PSG prep new Skriniar bid
Paris Saint-Germain are preparing a new proposal for Milan Škriniar after opening bid turned down: fresh one will be €60m plus add-ons. 🔵🇸🇰 #Inter— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 20, 2022
Inter will meet with Torino to sign Bremer after verbal agreement on personal terms since January.
Chelsea and Atletico chase Clauss
Stoke add Arsenal's Clarke
Inter hopeful of closing Lukaku deal
Inter are optimistic to get Romelu Lukaku’s deal done by the end of this week. €7m plus add-ons bid already submitted, Chelsea asked for €10m. plus add-ons. 🔵 #CFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 20, 2022
There’s no obligation to buy clause included in the negotiation as thing stand. Never been discussed.