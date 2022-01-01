Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Ten Hag wants Kante as first Man Utd signing

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Comments (0)
N'Golo Kante Chelsea 2021-22
Getty

Lille open to selling Canada ace David

2022-05-14T22:55:40.000Z

Ten Hag wants Kante as first Man Utd signing (Mirror)

2022-05-14T22:45:16.000Z

Midfielder is out of contract in 2023

Erik ten Hag has identified Chelsea star N'Golo Kante as his first signing upon taking over at Manchester United, reports the Mirror.

The midfielder has just one year left on his contract and could be open to a change of club following months of upheaval at Stamford Bridge.

De Jong set to choose Man City over United

2022-05-14T22:35:53.000Z

Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong is set to choose Manchester City over their rivals United as his next transfer destination, claims the Sun.

The midfielder could give up £6 million in back wages in order to make the move happen, although Barca may ask for Raheem Sterling or Bernardo Silva as part of the bargain.

Gerrard: Watkins is going nowhere!

2022-05-14T22:25:29.000Z

Shaw forced to wait for £180k-a-week Man Utd extension

2022-05-14T22:15:29.000Z

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw will have to wait for a new contract at Old Trafford, reports the Sun.

The club will not move until Shaw has the green light from incoming boss Erik ten Hag to sign an extension worth £180,000-a-week.