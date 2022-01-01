Transfer news and rumours LIVE: PSG would block Messi exit

Bayern expect further Gravenberch talks
After meeting with Mino Raiola and discussing personal terms, FC Bayern have now made an opening bid for Ryan Gravenberch, as per @MikeVerweij on Telegraaf. 🔴🇳🇱 #FCBayern— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 20, 2022
Fee around €25m as expected, Ajax want more - but talks will continue in the coming days/weeks. https://t.co/zj5JClPHeP
Vallecano fear trio exit
Rayo Vallecano are concerned that three star players could all be picked off by bigger rivals this summer, says Fichajes.
Santi Comesana, Alvaro Garcia and Fran Garcia are all the subject of interest from other heavyweight sides in La Liga following the club's performances this season.
Now, Vallecano fear that they could lose the trio in one fell swoop this summer.
Brown training with Dunfermline
Former Celtic stalwart Scott Brown is training with Dunfermline as the ex-Hoops man considers his options, per The Courier.
Brown left Abderdeen, where he held a player-coach role, earlier this month, but is still thought to be looking to continue on the pitch.
As such, he has taken sessions with the Scottish Championship outfit to remain in shape.
Manager Cooper exits Barrow
BREAKING: Mark Cooper has left his role as Manager of Barrow AFC by mutual consent.— Barrow AFC (@BarrowAFC) March 20, 2022
Read more here now...#BarrowAFC
PSG would block Messi and Ramos exits
Paris Saint-Germain would block any potential return to Barcelona and Real Madrid for Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos, claims Marca.
Reports suggest both players are keen to return to their former sides after a difficult first year in France.
But the Parc des Princes outfit views them as crown jewels among their squad and would be loathed to let me go.