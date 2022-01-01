Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Bayern eye Rudiger as Sule successor

Bayern eye Rudiger as Sule successor (Fichajes)
Bayern Munich have Antonio Rudiger as the headline pick among their shortlist to replace Niklas Sule, per Fichajes.
The club confirmed that Sule would leave to join Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season, concluding a successful spell at Allianz Arena.
Now, the Bavarian giants have identified three successors for his role - Chelsea star Rudiger, Milan's Stefan de Vrij and Borussia Monchengladbach's Matthias Ginter.
Toronto snap up Jimenez
Making moves from Spain to the 6ix 🇪🇸➡️🇨🇦@J10Jimenez | #TFCLive— Toronto FC (@TorontoFC) February 7, 2022
Chelsea confirm Soper deal with Plymouth
We have agreed a dual registration for goalkeeper, Poppy Soper, with Plymouth Argyle.— Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) February 7, 2022
Welcome to the team, Poppy! 👊
St Johnstone confirm Vertainen loan exit
🆕🖊| Eetu Vertainen has officially joined @officialblues on loan for the remainder of the season— St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) February 7, 2022
All the best Eetu! #SJFC pic.twitter.com/uOwBds5kLP
Falkirk sign ex-Celtic star Griffiths
Falkirk are set to sign former Celtic attacker Leigh Griffiths on a deal until the end of the season, per Sky Sports.
The ex-Bhoys attacker recently finished a spell at Dundee United, having seen his career come to a close with his former club under Ange Postecoglou.
Now, the Scotland international has found a new home and may push to feature in the national team's Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers.