Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd expect Eriksen as next signing

Sterling waiting on medical before Chelsea switch
Raheem Sterling is waiting on the results of his medical before joining Chelsea's pre-season tour, reports the Sun.
The England winger is set to complete a £50 million move from Manchester City in the coming days and will then fly out to the United States to meet his new team-mates.
Dembele to sign new two-year Barca contract (Nicolo Schira)
🔜 Done Deal and confirmed! Ousmane #Dembèlè will extend his contract with #Barça until 2024. #transfers #FCB https://t.co/AYK2AIFkTp— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) July 10, 2022
Man Utd expect Eriksen as next signing (Manchester Evening News)
Dane will undergo strict medical this week
Manchester United are awaiting Cristian Eriksen as their second signing of the summer, reports the Manchester Evening News.
Eriksen will undergo an extensive medical this week before signing, joining Tyrell Malacia at Old Trafford.
Norwich strike club-record deal for Sara
Norwich City are set to clinch a club record transfer for Sao Paulo's Gabriel Sara, reports the Mirror.
Sara will cost the Canaries £11.5 million, while West Bromwich Albion and FC Dallas were also interested in the midfielder's signature.
Arsenal bid £5.9m for Grimaldo
Arsenal have made a £5.9 million approach for Benfica's Alex Grimaldo, reports the Sun.
Grimaldo is seen as the perfect back-up for Kieran Tierney at left-back, but has also attracted attention from Lyon.