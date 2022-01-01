Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Bayern consider replacing Coman with Dembele

The Bavarians are open to the change as a way to make money

Bayern Munich will consider replacing Kingsley Coman with Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele over the summer, according to L'Equipe.

With Coman's contract expiring in 2023 and negotiations at a standstill, they want to be proactive and receive a transfer fee for him in a few months rather than allowing him to leave on a free the next summer.

Meanwhile, Bayern see Dembele as a suitable replacement who himself is available immediately on a free transfer.