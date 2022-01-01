Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Leeds make progress on USMNT star Adams

A move to Everton would only be a 'last resort' for Jesse Lingard following his exit from Manchester United, says The Sun.

The England international is available on a free transfer this summer as he looks to find both first team football and a potential pathway back into Gareth Southgate's plans for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Frank Lampard's Toffees had been a suitor for his services - but Lingard would reportedly rather see if he can find a move elsewhere over Goodison Park.