Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Mbappe sets date to complete Real Madrid move

Rangnick addresses Tuchel Man Utd links
Ralf Rangnick: “It doesn’t make sense to even think or speculate about Thomas Tuchel to join Manchester United”, he told @sistoney67. 🔴 #MUFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 11, 2022
“I like his style, he is a top manager”,
Rangnick added.
Chelsea sale cleared to go ahead
Chelsea have received a boost in their bid to find new ownership, reports the Mirror.
A government deal struck with the club will allow Roman Abramovich to complete a swift sale despite the sanctions imposed on the Russian businessman.
Mbappe sets date to complete Real Madrid move (Marca)
The French star will seal the much-anticipated transfer by next Friday
Kylian Mbappe will sign for Real Madrid within the next week, claims Marca.
Talks with the Paris Saint-Germain striker have stepped up in recent days following his club's Champions League defeat to the Blancos, and he is now ready to make the move official.
Man City close on £100m Haaland transfer (Daily Mail)
Citizens will beat out Barca and PSG for striker's signature
Manchester City are set to win the race for Borussia Dortmund ace Erling Haaland, reports the Daily Mail.
Elite European clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona have been linked with the Norwegian's services, but City are now in the driving seat.
Haaland has a buyout clause worth £63 million, but once bonuses and other fees are taken into consideration the total value of the transfer could reach £100m.
Wright-Phillips set to retire at NY Red Bulls
Bradley Wright-Phillips will sign a one-day contract and retire as a member of the New York Red Bulls | https://t.co/b9BAqlvrnD— New York Red Bulls (@NewYorkRedBulls) March 11, 2022
Welcome home, @BWPNINENINE! #RedRunsDeep | #RBNY pic.twitter.com/j5fl83xCmO