Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Ronaldo eyes Man Utd showdown talks

Inter moving transfer pieces
Inter are already planning for next season with Bremer among priority targets after Gosens deal completed in Jan - Scamacca and Frattesi are both in the list too. 🔵 #Inter— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 10, 2022
Perisic and Handanovic contracts will be discussed soon, waiting for Brozovic to agree and his new deal.
Ronaldo plots Man Utd showdown talks (Daily Star)
Forward to consider Old Trafford future
Cristiano Ronaldo is intending to hold showdown talks with his agent over his Manchester United career, claims the Daily Star.
The Portuguese has struggled to deliver on his much-vaunted homecoming to Old Trafford, not helped by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's exit and an unformed relationship with Ralf Rangnick.
As such, the forward intends to speak with Jorge Mendes over his options at the end of the campaign, with the Red Devils effectively out of any silverware race.
Timbers confirm Polo termination
Portland Timbers statement on Andy Polo: https://t.co/WobHxWeimw— Portland Timbers (@TimbersFC) February 10, 2022
Zeca signs with Dynamo
Versatile. Attack-minded. Experienced.— Houston Dynamo FC (@HoustonDynamo) February 10, 2022
Welcome to H-Town, Zeca 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/eKzqZwTwrA
Pereira nears Flamengo move
Official statement expected soon for Andreas Pereira from Man United to Flamengo on permanent deal. Fee confirmed, €10.5m plus 25% sell on clause. 🔴🇧🇷 #MUFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 10, 2022
Flamengo are just waiting for final details on paperworks then it will be signed. pic.twitter.com/pUfGAQaAny