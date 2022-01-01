Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Cavani & Mata draw Middle East interest

Tottenham coach Antonio Conte says it is the club's "philosophy" to weaken the squad following their January transfer dealings.

The north London side signed two players from Juventus in the latest transfer window, bringing in Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski.

But Conte feels his side is not as strong as it was, as he saw, Dele Alli move to Everton on a free transfer, Tanguy Ndombele join Lyon and Giovani Lo Celso and Bryan Gil loaned to Villarreal and Valencia, respectively.

