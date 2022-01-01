Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid not ready to sign Brazilian wonderkid Endrick

Blackburn starlet to reject Premier League move
Blackburn Rovers youngster Adam Wharton is attracting Premier League interest, but the Sun report that he has no intention of leaving Ewood Park.
Wharton has broken into the first team under Jon Dahl Tomasson and the 18-year-old is eager to keep developing at his boyhood club.
Caroll set for Reading return
Andy Carroll is set to return to former club Reading after missing out on a move to Wolves.
According to the Mirror, Carroll was being considered as an alternative if the Premier League side could not sign Diego Costa, and he will instead move back to the Royals.
Madrid not ready to sign wonderkid Endrick (Marca)
Real Madrid are not ready to make their move for Palmeiras wonderkid Endrick, as they feel his €60 million release clause is too much.
The clause becomes active soon with the young forward being linked with the majority of Europe's top clubs.
Milan plot January swoop for Noa Lang
AC Milan are planning a move for Noa Lang this winter, according to Calciomercato.
Lang currently plies his trade for Club Brugge, whom the Rossoneri signed Charles De Ketelaere from recently.
Man Utd avoided summer business with Newcastle
Manchester United avoided doing business with Premier League upstarts Newcastle this summer over fears that the Magpies could eventually rival them.
"United, when Newcastle were looking at [their players], whether it was Dean Henderson or Jesse Lingard, were like, ‘We’re not especially keen to help you here because, at some point, you’re going to be knocking on the door trying to take our position.'," transfer insider Dean Jones told GiveMeSport.